Do you know Barsaatein actor Kushal Tandon's connection to popular TV show Dil Mill Gayye?

Kushal Tandon has made quite a decent name for himself. He has been a part of various TV shows, OTT projects, and reality shows. The actor is currently seen in Barsaatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka as Reyaansh. The actor has had a remarkable journey in the industry and he keeps on engaging the fans with his social media presence. However, do you know about Kushal Tandon's connection with the popular youth-based TV show Dil Mill Gayee? Read on to know more.

Kushal Tandon's connection with Dill Mill Gayye

Kushal Tandon started off his career as a model. He was the first runner-up in one of the prestigious pageants. The actor was said to be extremely close to Dil Mill Gayee actress Shilpa Anand who later changed her name to Ohana Shivanand. According to a report in TellyChakkar, the duo even dated. However, there has been no confirmation on the same by Kushal or Shilpa. Another connection that Kushal Tandon has with Dil Mill Gayee is that his debut TV show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai is produced by the same production house that produced Dil Mill Gayee. Kushal rose to fame with his stint in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Virat Singh Vadhera and his chemistry with co-actress Nia Sharma was quite popular.

Take a look at Kushal Tandon's post about his current TV show Barsaatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka

Kushal Tandon's journey in the industry

After Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Kushal Tandon went on a participation spree in reality shows. He has been a part of shows like Bigg Boss 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye. The actor also tried his hand on OTT shows and got immense popularity with his character in Hum. The actor returned to TV with his current show Barsaatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka. The actor is reportedly approached for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11.

More about Dil Mill Gayee

Dil Mill Gayee has been one of the most popular youth-based TV shows of all time. The story of the show revolved around six interns working in a hospital and their love stories. The show gained popularity with Karan Singh Grover's character Dr.Armaan and Shilpa Anand as Dr. Ridheema. Shilpa Anand exited the show while Sukriti Kandpal stepped into her shoes. After Sukriti's exit, Jennifer Winget was roped in as Dr. Ridheema.

ALSO READ: Shooting at odd hours, risks, maintaining certain lifestyle, no family time: Decoding TV actors' life