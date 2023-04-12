Do you know Krishna Mukherjee looked like Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 2004? See her UNSEEN throwback PIC

Popular actress Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment world and has been a part of some popular television shows. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles owing to her glamorous pictures. She offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers.

Krishna Mukherjee's PIC:

A few hours ago, Krishna Mukherjee took to her social media handle and shared a new picture with her fans and followers. However, this picture was Krishna's throwback photo from 2004. In this snap, the actress looks similar to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali. This picture stands as proof of this statement as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein had short hair that totally resembles Kajol's character Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sharing this photo, Krishna wrote, "Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

Krishna Mukherjee's personal life:

Spilling beans about her love story, Krishna Mukherjee had earlier revealed that she met Chirag Batliwalla through mutual friends in December 2021 and instantly felt a connection. The actress kept her love life and the identity of Chirag under wraps for a long time until their engagement. After dating for a long time, on September 8, 2022, Krishna and Chirag exchanged rings at a dreamy location in Shimla.

The actress recently tied the knot to Chirag Batliwalla, on March 13, 2023, in Goa. Speaking about Chirag's profession, he is a Merchant Navy officer. The couple had a dreamy wedding, and Krishna shared numerous pictures from her wedding festivities, which included mehendi, sangeet, haldi, wedding, followed by a Parsi wedding and reception. Fans, friends, and colleagues showered tremendous love and blessings on this newly married couple. A few days after their wedding Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla, jetted off for their honeymoon in Seychelles. The couple recently returned to the city after their honeymoon.

On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

