Do you know Nikki Tamboli is not actress’s real name? Celebrity MasterChef fame reveals reason behind her troubled relationship with father; PROMO

Nikki Tamboli is currently seen as a contestant in Celebrity MasterChef. In the new promo, the actress even disclosed that her real name is Nikita Tamboli. Sony TV uploaded a new promo of Celebrity MasterChef on their official Instagram page. In this promo, Nikki reflects on her journey, reveals her reason for participating in Celebrity MasterChef, talks about her troubled relationship with her father and more.

As the promo starts, Nikki Tamboli claims that "Camera mere vajese shuro ho jata hai (Camera starts because of me)" even if she is doing a reality show or off-screen. She reveals how her journey from big screens to small screen has been amazing and her journey has always been the talk of the town. She says, "I have made a name in the industry."

Talking about her bond with her bond, Nikki reveals "Kahi na kahi mere apne logo ne mujse muu mod liya (Somewhere my own people didn't support me), especially my father. Initially, my father had stopped me from entering this industry but Nikki being Nikki I didn't listen to him. My father has been my superhero always. When Superhero goes away from your life, the flying bird loses its wings. It's the worst feeling in this world."

Watch Nikki Tamboli's emotional confession here-

Revealing how she craved appreciation from her father, the model-actress said, "Humesha se maine ek appreciation chaha hai joh muje mere family se mile (I have always craved for my family). I always wished for appreciation from superhero my father. He should say, 'Whatever you have done, I'm so proud of you.'"

Nikki elaborated that whatever food she has cooked in Celebrity MasterChef and in future whatever she would cook will be a tribute to her family. She added, "I think my connection with my dad should be formed again because whenever he sees me on TV, he will feel that this Nikita has returned"

The Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame disclosed her name was Nikita before she gained fame in the industry. She added, "He should feel that is the same Nikita whom he taught cooking on the 'chulla.'"

Nikki disclosed, "Issi vajese mai iss show mai aayi hu taki humara bond joh tutta hai voh dobara aaye judd ke (This is the only reason why I'm on this show that my bond with my father should be formed again)." The caption of this promo is, "This one's for Nikki and her superhero, her father..."

Celebrity MasterChef airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM.