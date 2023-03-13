Do you know the full form of SS Rajamouli's RRR? Find out here

SS Rajmouli's blockbuster RRR's superhit song 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Oscars in ‘Best Original Song’ at the 95th Academy Awards. The RRR team and the entire nation is too overwhelmed by this proud win and are celebrating the victory by cheering the RRR team on social media. Naatu Naatu is not just a song but an emotion that has not only hooked the Indian audience but the entire globe is obsessed with this superhit number. Its peppy beats, killer dance moves, and of course mind-blowing lyrics make it one of the best songs till date. Along with the song, the film, RRR has also received wide recognition owing to its engaging plot.

Full form of SS Rajamouli's RRR:

RRR proved to be a blockbuster and became the highest-grossing film at the box office. While the name of SS Rajmouli's film is stuck in everyone's mind, the story behind the title of RRR is quite interesting as well. Earlier, while promoting RRR, the star cast of the film including Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and director SS Rajamouli had graced Kapil Sharma's popular reality show 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'

During this episode, Kapil Sharma had asked them the meaning of their film's title RRR. Replying to this, SS Rajmouli revealed that initially, they didn't know what to name the film, and they simply named it RRR, which stood for Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Ramarao. The filmmaker revealed that later the audience loved the title of they kept it as the permanent title.

During the same episode, Archana Puran Singh questioned Jr NTR and Ram Charan about how they learned Hindi. Jr NTR revealed that in his school their first language was Hindi, and it was quite easy for them to learn the language. To this, Alia Bhatt also revealed that Jr NTR has dubbed the whole film in Hindi to provide an authentic experience to the audience.

About Oscars 2023:

The much-anticipated 95th Academy Awards was held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angles. Along with Naatu Naatu, Kartiki Gonsalves, and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers also won the 'Best Documentary Short Film' at the 95th Academy Awards. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was a presenter and joined Riz Ahmed, Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close amongst others. She took to the stage and introduced Naatu Naatu's musical performance. Oscars 2023 was hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

