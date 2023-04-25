Do you know the net worth of Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya? Deets inside

Popular actress Shraddha Arya needs no introduction! The actress has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of audiences with her talent and good looks. The diva rose to stardom after essaying the lead role of Preeta in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show began in 2017 and is one of the longest-running daily soaps. Shraddha has been a part of the show since its inception, and her acting chops gained her immense success and fame. She became a household name and fans adorably address her as Preeta instead of her real name. Apart from this, Shraddha has also worked in the Bollywood industry and Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Punjabi films.

Not only this, Shraddha is also one of the top-rated actresses currently in the showbiz industry. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and also shower love on her. And this is the reason she is one of the most prominent and bankable actresses in the telly world. A celebrity's life is an open book, and fans are often curious to know more about their favorite star. Though celebrities offer a sneak peek of their personal and professional life on social media, however, there are a few aspects of their life that are often kept under wraps. And speaking of Shraddha, she has had a flourishing career and has evolved financially as well.

Shraddha Arya's net worth:

It is worth mentioning here that Shraddha believes in leading king size life and often shares a glimpse of it with her fans. The Kundali Bhagya actress is a proud owner of several prized possessions, automobiles, and properties and follows a lavish lifestyle. Shraddha's source of income is acting and brand endorsements on social media. According to the Bio Overview report, Shraddha Arya's net worth is about Rs. 44 crores (as of 2023). Shraddha charges Rs. 1 lakh for each episode and earns more than Rs. 5 crore annually.

Apart from acting, Shraddha's other source of income is from numerous brand promotions and sponsorships, for which she receives between Rs. 40 to Rs. 50 lakh rupees for every brand endorsement and sponsorship. The high amount stands worth for Shraddha's talent and there are no second thoughts about it. Reportedly, Shraddha's net worth increased every year after 2019 owing to her talent and popularity.

Shraddha Arya's car collection:

The Kundali Bhagya actress is a proud owner of several high-end cars and had shared a few pictures with them. She has a Mercedes Benz E-Class E 350d, which she purchased recently for 82 lakh Indian rupees. The automobile is the model's latest recent acquisition. In her basement, she has a Mercedes-Benz GLC, which costs 58.60 lakh rupees and is the second automobile in the family. These are some of the proofs of her affinity toward luxurious vehicles.

Shraddha Arya's personal life:

Shraddha Arya is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a mutual friend, and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realized their feelings. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

Shraddha Arya's professional life:

Shraddha Arya made her debut on-screen as a participant in India's leading Cinestar's Ki Khoj, which aired in 2007. The actress then made her debut in films in 2006 with the Tamil film Kalvanin Kadhali, which marked the beginning of her professional acting career. Shraddha then starred in several films such as Godiva, Paathshaala, Kothimooka, Romeo, Vandal Maatharam, Double Decker, and Maduve Mane, among others.

Shraddha was also a part of Nishabd, a Ram Gopal Verma directional, that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Arya, late actress Jiah Khan, Revathi, and Aftab Shivdasani in pivotal roles. Shraddha essayed Ritu Anand, Amitabh's daughter in this film. Nishabd was released on 2 March 2007. She also acted in Paathshaala, in which she co-starred with Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia.

In 2011, the actress decided to work in the television business. For the first time, Shraddha essayed the lead role in the hit show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She then did several other shows such as Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and more. Her other credits include appearances in various music videos and being a part of various reality television shows. However, her breakthrough performance in Kundali Bhagya gained her immense fame, and she has been unstoppable since then. Speaking about her upcoming project, Shraddha is all set to star in Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

