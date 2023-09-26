Do you know why Mona Singh decided to opt out of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin?

Popular actress Mona Singh is among the most talented and well-known actresses in the entertainment industry. From playing Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin to portraying Bulbul Jauhari in Made In Heaven 2, Mona has had an illustrious journey in the showbiz industry. Every time she appears on screens, viewers only heap praise on her. Mona is vividly recognised for her character Jasmeet Walia aka Jassi from Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Though it has been more than 15 years since the show went off-air but fans still remember Mona as Jassi and her character is still fresh in the mind of the audiences.

Mona Singh reveals why she opted out of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin

Now, Mona Singh recently appeared on Hauterrfly and got into a candid chat with the host. While talking about her debut show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Mona revealed why she decided to quit the show. Speaking about the fame she received, Mona shared, "It has been 20 years and it was my first role and I'm still remembered, still loved. People still ask is there a season 2? I'm like 'Hello, the first wasn't a season 1'. The show has ended.

The Made In Heaven 2 actress continued, "Also, when the original story ended that was - Jassi and Armaan got married and they had a child. It ends. But here the story never ends because it's the flagbearer of the channel and it's getting all sponsors and the ratings are still sky high. So what do you do? You want to stretch a little more." Mona continued, "I remember having a meeting with them and they said, 'Let's take a leap and show the kid grown-up.' I was like I am myself a kid. what grown-up kid will you show? I said, 'I opt out of it. I am not going to do this.' I said, 'I have full faith in myself that I will get work.' I said, 'I am not going to feel insecure and do this for 5-7 years. I am not doing it.' I said, 'Let's end it' and the show ended."

On the professional front, Mona Singh has been a part of several shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Pushpa Impossible, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 1 and many others.

