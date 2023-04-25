Do you remember Krissann Barretto aka Alya from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan? Actress gets engaged

Krissann Barretto is one of the most popular personalities in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. She rose to fame after essaying the role of Alya Saxena in the hit rom-com Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Over the years, the actress has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows and impressed the audience with her acting prowess. Speaking about her personal life, the diva has been dating Nathan Karamchandani for a long time. The couple has never shied away from expressing their love for each other. Krissann and Nathan dished out major couple goals on social media. Now, the duo has surprised their fans by announcing their engagement.

Krissann Barretto gets engaged to Nathan Karamchandani:

A few hours ago, Krissann Barretto took to his social media handle and shared a few pictures from her dreamy proposal. In these snaps, it is seen that Nathan Karamchandani is proposing to his ladylove Krissann. Set against the backdrop of a big heart-shaped frame made of rose petals, Nathan got down on his knees to pop the question. The couple is dressed in different shades of blue. While Krissann wore a blue thigh-high slit satin dress, Nathan wore a dark blue suit. Sharing these pictures on her Instagram handle, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Krissann Barretto wrote, "22.04.2023 I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you I love you."

Take a look at Krissann Barretto and Nathan Karamchandani PICS here-

Celebs react:

As soon as these pictures were up on the internet, fans and friends flooded Krissann's comment section with congratulatory messages. Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, "Wow Congratulations @krissannb !!! So happy for you," Charlie Chauhan commented, "You guys," Kishwer M Rai wrote, "Omg congratulations bro," Baseer Ali commented, "Congratulations Krissy," Divya Agarwal, Rohan Mehra and Niti Taylor dropped congratulatory messages.

Krissann Barretto's professional life:

Krissann Barretto has been a part of numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya 4, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki, Ishqbaaaz, Sasural Simar Ka, Ace of Space 2, MTV Ex Or Next and more. The actress has also been a part of several web shows such as Class of 2017, CyberSquad and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4.

