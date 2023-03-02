Does Raha look like Alia Bhatt? Watch what Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar actor Ranbir Kapoor says to Kapil Sharma

The popular comedy reality show, The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the longest-running reality shows on Television screens. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show has entertained the masses for a quite long time. Several celebrities have graced this fun show to promote their upcoming projects. Now, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi will also be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi having a great time with Kapil Sharma and his team.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his daughter Raha:

As the promo starts, Kapil Sharma asks Ranbir Kapoor, "Ranbir aapki family mei aas padoss mei aisi auntiyaa aati hai joh aapke baby ko dekh ke bolti hai 'Yeh kispe gayi hai Alia pe gayi, Ranbir pe gayi' aisa hota hai?" Ranbir replies, "Hum khud confused hai kyuki kabhi kabhi uska chehra mere jaise dikhta hai, kabhi Alia ke jaise dikhta hai. Par achi baat yeh hai ki hum dono ke jaise hi dikhta hai." This statement leaves everyone into splits.

Kapil then takes a dig at Anubhav says, "Anubhav Bassi jab pichli baar humare show pe aaye the as a stand up comedian aaye the, aaj yeh as an actor aaye hai, aap maante hai humare show pe aane ke baad bande ki kismat badal jaati hai?" Everyone laughs out loud at Kapil's question. Kapil then tells Shraddha Kapoor, "Shraddha yeh aapki taarif kar rha tha, keh rha tha bolta hai Shraddha ji kitni pyaari lag rahi hai." Anubhav says, "Keh rha tha kasauta lag rahi thi."

We then see Kiku Sharda (Gudiya) and Gaurav Dubey (Rani) on the stage. Rani questions Gudiya, "Agar yeh humare gaal pe rang laga de toh hume inhe kitne paise dene padenge?" Gudiya says, "Rang lagane ka paisa kon deta hai." Rani says, "Birju. Usne mere gaal pe teen baar rang lagaya aur muje 300 rupaye diye." Gudiya says, "Birju ki hum taang tod denge. Jis kaam ke liye tuje 300 diya hume sirf 150 kyu diya." We then see Shraddha and Anubhav shaking a leg along with Kapil's team 'Show Me The Thumka' song from Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar and the promo ends.

Watch The Kapil Sharma Show's promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar ki star cast ke saath Gudiya aur Rani karenge chhedkaaniyaan! @kapilsharma @be_a_bassi @shraddhakapoor #RanbirKapoor."

About Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar:

Along with Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar consists of a talented star cast such as Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra and others in pivotal roles. The Luv Ranjan directional is slated to release on the big screens on 8 March 2023.

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

