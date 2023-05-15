Does Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi really own luxurious cars? Actor reveals

Dilip Joshi, popular for his role as Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the most well-known and talented actors in the entertainment fraternity. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. The actor is known for living a simple lifestyle and having a humble personality. However, recently rumours were going around about some expensive possessions of the actor. The actor in a conversation with Mashable India opened up about how much truth the rumours hold.

Dilip Joshi on owning a luxurious car

According to the rumours, Dilip Joshi owns a luxury car which is Audy Q7. The actor claimed that these are only written to grab the attention of the readers. Refuting the rumour, he said, "To grab eyeballs, people are creating stories and writing anything and posting anything on YouTube. People are cooking up stories like I have an Audi Q7. I am like, 'Mujhe bhi batao yaar kahan hai, main chalau usko.' (Where is it? I want to drive.)" There are other rumours that Dilip Joshi owns a grand mansion in Mumbai which also has a swimming pool. Reacting to this the actor gave a witty response and said, "If I had a bungalow in Mumbai that too with a swimming pool in it, what would have been greater than that?"

Work front

Dilip Joshi marked his debut in the entertainment industry with the film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Post this, the actor went on to star in numerous films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The actor also starred in numerous shows such as Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain, and others. Dilip started his journey as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in 2008, and this character proved to be a game-changer in his career. He has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception and never failed to entertain his audiences with his acting chops.

