Doli Armaano Ki actress Neha Marda announces pregnancy; Anita Hassanandani, Rashami Desai and more REACT

Neha Marda is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Gehna in the hit and longest-running show Balika Vadhu. Neha was a part of this show for several years and was loved by the audience for her exceptional acting prowess. After her stint, she gained immense popularity and starred in several other shows. For a few years now, Neha has been away from the limelight but still, she was connected to her fans.

The Balika Vadhu actress has been very active on her social media handle and often treats her followers with her glamorous photos and videos. Neha's Instagram has several stunning photos from her photoshoot, and she also shared many glimpses of her personal life. For the unversed, Neha Marda married Patna-based businessman Aayushman Agrawal in 2012, in an arranged marriage. Post this, the actress took a break from Television but still shared her whereabouts with her fans on social media.