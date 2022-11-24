Doli Armaano Ki actress Neha Marda announces pregnancy; Anita Hassanandani, Rashami Desai and more REACT
Neha Marda took to her social media handle and announced her pregnancy with her husband, Aayushman Agrawal.
Neha Marda is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Gehna in the hit and longest-running show Balika Vadhu. Neha was a part of this show for several years and was loved by the audience for her exceptional acting prowess. After her stint, she gained immense popularity and starred in several other shows. For a few years now, Neha has been away from the limelight but still, she was connected to her fans.
The Balika Vadhu actress has been very active on her social media handle and often treats her followers with her glamorous photos and videos. Neha's Instagram has several stunning photos from her photoshoot, and she also shared many glimpses of her personal life. For the unversed, Neha Marda married Patna-based businessman Aayushman Agrawal in 2012, in an arranged marriage. Post this, the actress took a break from Television but still shared her whereabouts with her fans on social media.
Neha Marda announces her pregnancy:
Today, Neha Marda took to her Instagram handle and dropped a beautiful picture with her husband, Aayushman Agrawal. In this photo, the Balika Vahdu actress looks beautiful as she flaunts her baby bump and heart-melting smile in a satin red bodycon dress. Sharing this photo, Neha wrote, "Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam Finally god has arrived in me Baby Coming soon 2023."
Soon after this, friends and fans dropped congratulatory messages for the actress. Anita Hassanandani and Rashami Desai wrote, "Congratulations", Jayati Bhatia commented, "Bless u all...lots of love ...so happy, Shrenu Parikh wrote, "Soooo happy for u guys" and many others penned amazing comments for the couple.
Neha Marda's career:
Before starring Balika Vadhu, Neha made her debut in 2005 with Saath Rahega Always and then featured in Ghar Ek Sapnaa. After this, Neha was a part of numerous successful such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Doli Armaano Ki, Piyaa Albela, Laal Ishq and others. The actress did justice to her characters in these shows and impressed the masses with her performance.
