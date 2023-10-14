‘Don’t be afraid to walk alone’: Rupali Ganguly imparts life lesson

Actress Rupali Ganguly has garnered widespread admiration for her unparalleled talent and elegance, continuously redefining standards in the entertainment realm. Through her captivating portrayals and notable charisma, she has effortlessly won over the affections of countless viewers. Currently, she is captivating audiences with her portrayal of the lead character in the popular show Anupamaa, which has become a hot topic in Indian households. Ganguly's acting prowess has consistently left audiences in awe. Recently, she shared a video on her social media, imparting a significant life lesson to her followers.

Rupali Ganguly imparts an important life lesson

Amidst her heightened fame from Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly pleasantly surprised her Instagram followers with a captivating video, where she not only exuded charm but also shared a crucial life lesson emphasizing self-love. Donning an elegant, light multi-colored sari, she effortlessly channeled Indian Barbie vibes. Complementing her ensemble, she accessorized with a modest matching necklace, earrings, and contrasting bangles, adding finesse to her overall appearance.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s post here

Accompanying the video, Rupali penned, “Don’t be afraid to walk alone ….

Believe in the strength that lies within u. To each and every person who gave me love and supported me … lots of love back at you #walking #selflove #blessed #gratitude #instagood #anupamaa #rupaliganguly #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.” The choice of the serene Chal Chalein song for the video infused a profound sense of tranquility, perfectly complementing her empowering message of self-love and inner strength.

About Rupali Ganguly

With a lineage deeply rooted in the entertainment industry, Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of the renowned film director Anil Ganguly and Rajni Ganguly. Her tryst with stardom commenced at the young age of seven when she made her debut in her father's film, Saaheb, back in 1985.

Her breakthrough in the entertainment realm arrived with her notable portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in the well-received television series, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She also showcased her acting prowess in various TV serials including Kahiin To Hoga and Bhabhi, among others.

In 2020, Rupali Ganguly made a triumphant comeback to television, captivating audiences with her lead role in the widely acclaimed show, Anupamaa.

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly shares glimpse as friends treat her to mouth-watering food; see Anupamaa’s foodie adventures