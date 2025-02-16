'Don't let anyone make you feel…' writes Yuzvendra Chahal amid divorce news with Dhanashree Verma; latter says 'aaj to cake…'

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been making headlines since last year due to their alleged troubled marital life. After news about their divorce surfaced online, the two shared cryptic notes hinting at the rift in their marital life. Apart from this, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. The rumors of their separation arose after both shared cryptic notes about demanding respect. Amidst their split rumors, the Indian cricketer has again dropped a new cryptic post.

Taking to his Instagram profile, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a series of his pictures with his fans and followers. In the caption of this post, the Indian cricketer emphasized on how one shouldn't give the authority to anyone to make you feel not enough. He wrote, "You are enough just as you are! Don't let anyone make you feel otherwise."

Take a look at Yuzvendra Chahal's post here-

After this post was shared, several in the comment section wrote notes showing their support and love for Chahal. Rohan Shrestha wrote, "You're a hero bro," whereas several fans flooded the comment section by dropping emoticons. Celebs like Aly Goni, Archana Puran Singh, Fahmaan Khan and more liked this post.

Before Yuzvendra dropped this post, Dhanashree Verma had shared her solo pictures on Valentine's Day. She shared a series of mirror selfies where she is seen wearing athelisure and working out in the gym. Flaunting her fit physique, Dhanashree wrote, "Aaj toh cake banta hai."

Take a look at Dhanashree Verma's post here-

Ever since 2025 began, the rumors of Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal escalated after they dropped cryptic posts. It has been a few days since several reports began circulating, claiming that the two will soon get divorced, ending their four-year marriage. After their divorce rumors were all over the news, Dhanashree commented on the speculation stating how her reputation is tarnished by trolls.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got married on December 22, 2020. However, their marital life soon hit a rough patch, becoming a public spectacle. Amid the ongoing divorce speculations, Yuzvendra's pictures with RJ Mahvash went viral on the internet. However, Mahvash later issued a clarification stating that she was only friends with the Indian cricketer.

Coming back to Dhanashree Verma, she is a choreographer and former participant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The dentist-turned-choreographer garnered immense love for her dance videos.