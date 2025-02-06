Doree EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Dhawan talks about his role, challenges, and equation with co-actors Sreejita and Priyanshi

Actor Ishaan Dhawan, who has proved his acting mettle in television serials, namely Dhruv Tara and Gud se Meetha Ishq in lead roles, is currently seen in Doree season 2. The young actor, in an exclusive conversation with us, talks about his role, challenges, and more. Read on to hear his thoughts.

Ishaan Dhawan is essaying the role of Maan Thakur, a complicated character with a tough exterior in Doree 2. Talking about what attracted him to this project, Ishaan says, “Kuch cheezein hain, jayse character, ye lead hain, channel kaunsa hain– ye dekhke haan kaha jata hain. Kuch shows shortlist kiye the, and isme sab jaldi ho gaya toh, Doree done ho gaya.”

The Doree actor shares the challenges he faces while portraying the character of Maan Thakur. He says, “Scene ke liye happiness portray karna, kabhi asli hota hain, kabhi nakli. Kisi cheez ko cover karne ke liye hum haste hain… Usually, kuch toota huya andar se jo hota hain, usko hum haskar hi tal dete hain, has ke talne wala jo expression hota hain, wo thoda complicated hota hain.”

“Wo cheez thodi thodi grip mein aa rahi hain. Maan Thakur ke characteristics pata chalega jayse show agey badhe, wo script mein unfold hoti hain. But filhal, ye portray karna, kitna natural ho raha hain, that's a task,” adds the actor.

Advertisement

We also ask Ishaan how different his character is from the lead roles he played in Dhruv Tara and Gud Se Meetha Ishq. He tells us, “Ye character soft nahi dikhaya. Baaki jo character hain, wo soft the, kahin na kahin andar softness the. Maan Thakur mein softness hain, par wo dikhata nahi…”

He continues, “Kabhi kabhi jayse dadi ke samne vulnerable ho gaya, thoda emotional ho jata hain, par kahi kahi sakt hi rehta hain. Yahi main difference hainn.Ye character bohot zyada outspoken hain, arguments mein bhi tez hain, sochta nahi hain bolne se pehle.”

Dhawan also compares Mann’s character to his previous show’s character Dhruv. While Druv is older, Mann is more mature. The latter carries his childhood trauma inside him and circumstances made him mature at a younger age.

Talking about the pressure to meet the audience’s emotions, Dhawan says he doesn’t take pressure. “Kharab huya toh kharab huya, achha huya toh achha huya. Par agar aap dil se kaam kar rahe ho toh, kharab ho hi nahi sakta. Pressure kis cheez ka?” states Dhawan.

Advertisement

He adds, “Agar aap Shah Rukh Khan ke sath kaam kar rahe ho, Irfan Khan ke sath agar kaam karte us time ko, kisi ke sath bhi kaam karo, aapko character play karni hain. Aapka approach hone chahiye, dikhawa ke liye kaam maat karo, aap sukoon ke liye kaam karo. Pressure se kaam kaharap hhota hain.”

Doree also stars actors Priyanshi Yadav and Sreejita De in significant roles. Talking about his equation with the co-actors, Ishaan Dhawan says, “All of them are nice. It’s not about one colleague. Sreejita di, Priyanshi di, Amal ji, Taya ji, everybody is no nice to me”

“I think if you maintain a professional boundary, everybody is the same. So, there are no good ones or bad ones or too good ones. I follow this for work, so all of them are nice,” he concludes.