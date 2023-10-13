Doree First Promo OUT: Sudhaa Chandran and Amar Upadhyay's show promises engaging tale of women empowerment

Popular actors Sudhaa Chandran and Amar Upadhyay are all set to impress the audiences by featuring in a new upcoming show titled Doree. The makers released its first thought-provoking promo of Doree on International Day of the Girl Child (October 11). The show introduced its lead characters Doree, Ganga Prasad, and Kailashi Devi.

The show traces the tale of Doree, a six-year-old doting daughter who lives with her foster father Ganga Prasad in the Bunkar mohalla of Banaras. Ganga Prasad is a dedicated father who finds his life’s purpose in upbringing Doree with great values and whose creative make-shift solutions ensure that his daughter does not feel deprived of facilities.

Doree's first promo

Doree features veteran actor Sudhaa Chandran as Kailashi Devi, versatile actor Amar Upadhyay as Ganga Prasad, and child actor Mahi Bhanushali as the young Doree. The promo opens with a heartwarming sight of Doree helping her physically challenged father in folding a saree. She asks him who abandoned her in the sacred Ganges and the father answers that the ones who did were unfortunate.

While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, on the other hand, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi deems daughters as unworthy. A propagator of patriarchy, Kailashi Devi has a conservative worldview which is at odds with Doree, a progressive girl who believes in gender equality. It will be interesting to watch what the clash of these two competing ideologies has in store for the viewers.

Watch Doree's first promo here-

Sudhaa Chandran talks about playing Kailashi Devi Thakur

On embodying the role of Kailashi Devi Thakur, veteran actor Sudhaa Chandran says, “After being part of quite a few memorable and beloved shows on COLORS, I’m thrilled about working with the channel yet again for Doree. I will be seen embodying the role of Kailashi Devi Thakur, a traditional Benarasi woman who propagates patriarchy in her household and runs the family business."

She continued, "That’s what excites me about bringing Kailashi Devi to life onscreen. The audiences have showered immense love on all my shows and celebrated the characters I’ve essayed. I hope they do the same for Doree."

Amar Upadhyay opens up on playing Ganga Prasad

Set to be seen essaying the role of Ganga Prasad, Amar Upadhyay says, “I am thrilled about playing the role of Ganga Prasad in Doree. He’s a devoted father, who is determined to give his daughter the best life, despite of having a disability. This is a kind of role that I have never portrayed before and will take my fans by surprise."

He added, "Reuniting with COLORS fills me with immense joy, and I am deeply grateful to the channel for offering this wonderful opportunity to feature in a show that will spark important social conversations around gender inequality through the endearing bond of father and daughter. I hope this show wins the viewers’ hearts and the audiences embrace me as a doting father.”

Everything you need to know about Doree's concept

Doree explores social malady and touches upon the reality of many abandoned girls who are not embraced by their parents. These girls are not the first choices of the parents in a patriarchal society. This gender inequality is entrenched in the psyche of people, who need to change their perspective towards women and recognize their power at the grassroots level. Addressing this discrimination, Doree canvasses a story that has the potential to influence the mindset, leading to societal change.

