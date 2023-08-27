Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta shares glimpse from her first birthday as a mother; PICS

Celebrated actress and new mom, Ishita Dutta, holds a prominent position in Indian households and is widely recognized. On August 26th, she marked her 33rd birthday with joy. This year, her celebration reached new heights as she rejoiced in the company of her baby boy, Vaayu. Ishita shared glimpses from her first birthday celebration with her precious child. The heartwarming images capture the special bond between Ishita and her baby boy, radiating happiness and love.

Ishita Dutta posted a picture with the baby boy, Take a look:

Commemorating her birthday as a first-time mother, Ishita Dutta embraced the sweet age of 33. This year's celebration held a unique significance as Ishita reveled in the company of her family and her adorable baby boy. She shared a picture on her Instagram and penned down a heartfelt caption that read, "Happy birthday to me. Thank you everyone for all the love and blessings… First birthday as a Mom… the best feeling ever."

This post not only captures the joy of her special day but also reflects the profound happiness and gratitude she feels as she celebrates her birthday as a new mother.

Vatsal Sheth commented on the post and wrote, “Looks like you’ll had so much fun… I misseddd it…”

Vatsal Sheth wishes his wife on her birthday and pens an emotional note:

Ek Hasina Thi actor Vatsal Sheth proves himself not only as a remarkable actor but also as a wonderful husband and a devoted father. To convey his birthday wishes, Sheth took to his Instagram and shared some lovely pictures alongside an endearing note. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Six amazing years of marriage and now, the start of a new chapter as parents. Your unwavering love and incredible strength continue to inspire me every day. Watching you embrace motherhood with such grace and tenderness fills my heart with immense pride. As we celebrate you today, know that you're not just an amazing wife, but also an extraordinary mother. Here's to the beautiful journey we've shared and the wonderful one that lies ahead. Happy Birthday!”

Vatshal Seth-Ishita Dutta’s love story:

The romantic saga of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth commenced on the sets of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in 2016. What began as on-screen chemistry soon transcended into a beautiful real-life love story, prompting the couple to embark on the journey of a lifetime. In November 2017, brimming with love and devotion, Ishita and Vatsal took their relationship to the next level by exchanging vows and tying the knot. Their story came full circle on July 19, with the arrival of their son, Vaayu, marking a joyous culmination of their journey together.

