Dussehra 2022: Vishal Karwal, Sumeet Raghavan and Parul Chauhan talk about their fond memories

Vishal Karwal as Lord Vishnu in Dharm Yoddha Garud, “I have very fond memories of Dussehra. I used to live in a very small town. We celebrated this festival every year with great joy and fervor. I would get together with my friends, and we used to walk for two kms to see the effigy burn. It used to be quite a joyous day as a kid! Also, there used to be plenty of delicacies, especially sweets to gorge on. I believe that bad things always have an end and that good always triumphs over evil. This festival is a celebration of truth's victory.”

Parul as Kadru in Dharm Yoddha Garud, “Dussehra is a reminder for everyone that good will always prevail and triumph over bad and evil. There is always the hope that justice will prevail and all things bad will perish while the good will thrive. I think Dussehra is the perfect example of this faith as it is believed that on this day Lord Rama killed the demon king Raavan, and rescued his abducted wife, Sita. As kids, we used to roam around in our town from one pandal to another and enjoy the festive atmosphere.”

Sumeet Raghavan as Rajesh in Wagle Ki Duniya, “Dussehra is one of the major festivals of India. It is celebrated throughout the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. The thought behind Dussehra is very strong and holds a lot of meaning even in contemporary scenarios. Good always triumphs over evil. The essence of the festival is that an individual is on the right path as long as he adheres to his core morals and values, and this is what I believe in. Let this festival bring more joy, happiness and positive vibes into everyone’s life.”

