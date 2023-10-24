Dussehra 2023: Rakhi Sawant turns Ravan to celebrate festival; her interaction with paps is hard to miss

Dussehra 2023 is celebrated in full swing by the devotees. The festival marks the victory of good over evil. Years ago, Lord Ram killed Ravana ending a long chase. Along with dressing up in traditional attires, people also perform puja at home on Dussehra. While everyone celebrates the festival in the traditional manner, the controversy queen Rakhi Sawant opted for a different way to celebrate the festival. Rakhi wore a special costume to keep up with the Dussehra feels.

Rakhi Sawant dresses up as a Ravan on Dussehra

This Dussehra, Rakhi Sawant whose antics often get the media as well as the audience's attention, celebrated Dussehra in a unique manner. The actress dressed up as a Ravan and appeared before the paparazzi. Rakhi chose to wear the Ravan costume along with the ten demons' heads. She drew Ravan's mustache and completed the look with fancy glasses. Rakhi, who enjoys a close bond with the paps also engages in a fun banter while posing as Ravan.

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant's video where she appeared as Ravan

Rakhi Sawant's previous get-ups

The actress had earlier dressed up as a Spider-Man and ended up on Bigg Bos OTT 1 set along with the paps. She claimed that she should be a part of the show as she is the most entertaining. Recently, she wore the Indian Cricket uniform with helmet and bat to showcase her support for team India during the cricket matches. She also dressed up as alien Jaadu and an Army officer recently to grab eyeballs.

Rakhi Sawant's controversies

Rakhi Sawant is a controversy queen. Right from her infamous kiss to religious conversion, almost everything that the actress does, invites controversies. Recently, Rakhi was in the news for a series of allegations by her husband Adil Khan Durrani.

Adil and Rakhi indulged in a series of press conferences with new people joining their respective sides. Rakhi also visited the Muslim pilgrimage and wore an Abhaya for a few days after returning from the holy land. And now, Rakhi is back to doing what she does best- entertaining the audience.

