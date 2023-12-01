‘East or West, Shark Tank India is the best’, Aman Gupta reacts to replace Mark Cuban buzz

Aman Gupta, the entrepreneur best known as one of the sharks on Shark Tank India has been making headlines for something exciting. A publication mentioned him in a list featuring names of entrepreneurs who can replace the billionaire businessman Mark Cuban of Shark Tank US. Now, the Indian entrepreneur took to social media to react to it.

Aman Gupta reacts to him replacing Mark Cuban on Shark Tank US

Yesterday, Aman Gupta took to social media to share a screenshot from the publication that brought out the article on moguls who could replace Mark Cuban on Shark Tank US. He shared who the first contestant was, Kylie Jenner, and in the next post he shared the screenshot featuring his name and wrote, “Contestant number 2… AG the OG.”

He also posted a witty caption next. “On a lighter note, Mark vahaan hai, Teja mae hun…#iykwim,” reads the caption referring to the iconic dialogue from Andaz Apna Apnna.

However, in the last post, he cleared all confusion and wrote, “On a serious note, not going anywhere. East or West, Shark Tank India is the best.” For the unversed, Aman Gupta is the Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. He has been a judge on Shark Tank India since the first season.

Check out Aman Gupta’s reaction here:

For the unversed, recently, billionaire businessman Mark Cuban of Shark Tank US revealed that he won’t be part of the show after the 16th season. He said this last week in a podcast. He has been a part of the show for 15 years and the news came as a shock to everyone.

About Shark Tank India

After two successful seasons, the show will be cask with Shark Tank India 3. It is expected to air in January 2024. Several new faces will be seen in the judges’ panel in the upcoming season.

The 6 sharks from season 2; Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain will be joined by Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, and Azhar Iqubal.

