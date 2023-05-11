FIR registered against BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover for fraud of Rs. 81.28 crore; Read details

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover is the former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company, BharatPe and the former judge of the reality show Shark Tank India season 1. While he often makes headlines post the reality show for his opinions or family outings, it seems this time he is in the news for the wrong reasons. The businessman has landed in legal trouble. On Wednesday, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR (first information report) against Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and family members, including Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain.

FIR registered against Ashneer Grover and family under eight sections of criminal offence

According to a source who revealed the FIR copy to Mint, the complaint registered reads, “The complaint was received at EOW and enquiry has been conducted into the allegations levelled against alleged persons. From the contents of the complaint and enquiry conducted so far, prima-facie offences punishable under Sections 406/408/409/420/467/468/471/120B IPC (Indian penal code) are made out.”

In December last year, BharatPe filed a complaint with EOW of Delhi Police, against Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover alleging a fraud of INR 81.28 crore. In the same month, the fintech company filed a civil suit with the Delhi High Court. The FIR has booked the alleged accused under eight sections of criminal offences. These include Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant, or agent), Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), Section 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), Section 465 (punishment for forgery), as well as Section 477A (falsification of accounts), among other penal code violations.

For the unversed, offences under these sections are non-bailable and cognizable. If convicted, the accused can face imprisonment for up to 10 years or a lifetime along with fine. EOW also has the power to arrest Ashneer and the other accused.

