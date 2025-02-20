‘Ecstatic parents’ Sachet and Parampara Tandon reveal their baby boy’s name and its special meaning
In a heartfelt post on social media, music composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon revealed their first child's name.
Music composer duo Sachet and Parampara Tandon became parents to a baby boy in December 2024. They first shared the news with fans through a heartfelt video featuring special moments with their newborn. Now, on February 20, the couple has revealed their son's name- Krith Tandon.
In a special Instagram post, the couple not only shared the name of their firstborn but also its significance. The post featured Sachet and Parampara holding their baby close while visiting a temple, seeking blessings from a priest. The first slide revealed the name’s meaning; "Krith is one of the names of Lord Vishnu. Derived from the Sanskrit word ‘krita,’ it means ‘created’ and symbolizes someone who is inventive, creative, and popular."
Check out the post below:
The couple also requested fans to bless their child. They wrote, "Welcome to the world, our miracle boy—Krith Tandon. Please bless our little one with good health, happiness, and a kind heart. We humbly ask for all your blessings."
Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the baby. One user wrote, "Such a beautiful name. God bless you Krith. Love and best wishes always." "Krith tandon ko bahot saraaaaaaa pyarrr," commented another.
Earlier, Sachet and Parampara shared a touching video of them gently holding their baby’s tiny feet and hands. The clip ended with a heartwarming shot of two teddy bears and a baby doll. They captioned it, "With the blessings of Mahadev, we are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time."
Sachet and Parampara got married in November 2020, and their son Krith was born on December 12, 2024. They became the finalists of India's first season of the reality show The Voice India in 2015. The duo has made a significant name in the Indian music industry.
