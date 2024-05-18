Never before has it ever happened in the Indian entertainment industry that an international celebrity has graced the screens of a comedy show. Well, that won’t be the case anymore as history is about to be scripted at The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. International star Ed Sheeran is all set to appear as a guest on the comedy show streaming on Netflix, and fans cannot keep calm!

Recently, Sunil Grover, who has finally collaborated with Kapil Sharma after a long-standing feud with him, took to his social media to share some fun pictures with the Perfect singer. As per the caption by the comedian, it looked like from the pictures that Ed was auditioning to star in the beloved comedy show.

Sunil Grover jams with Ed Sheeran

Sunil Grover uploaded a series of pictures on his Instagram handle, where he was seen having a fun time with Ed Sheeran. Donning a funky avatar in a flower print blue shirt with a vibrant sparkling jacket, golden brown hair wig, and black shades, Sunil Grover looked like a band singer.

In one of the pictures, Grover is seen holding a mic in his hand while Ed is carrying a guitar across his shoulder. The pictures looked like they jammed together on the stage.

The Perfect Song singer seemed really enjoying, as in one of the pictures he was seen wearing Sunil’s costume jacket and shades while striking a cool pose. Captioning the pictures Sunil wrote, “Good news for Ed Sheeran, he is hired! tonight.”

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the pictures surfaced on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with their excitement. As one of the users wrote, “Getting crazy. Perfect.” Another user commented, “Saturday mood is on .”

Whereas, the next few comments showcased that fans are missing Sunil’s character Mashoor Gulati, and are demanding its comeback.

More about the upcoming show

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is about to welcome Ed Sheeran, who will mark his debut on the show. Recently, Ed visited India for his concert in March. At that time, the news about him getting featured on the show created a buzz.

The show will start today at 8:00 pm on Netflix.

