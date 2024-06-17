Eid-al-Adha 2024: Munawar Faruqui’s wish from Dongri to Aly Goni’s festival without family; actors extend greetings

Eid, a significant festival in the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims around the world. Eid Al-Adha, known as the Festival of Sacrifice, brings together families who celebrate the day by praying, wearing new clothes, visiting friends and family for meals, and helping those in need. As Eid Al-Adha festivities began, celebrities Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui, and Ankita Lokhande, to name a few, took to social media to extend warm wishes to their fans.

Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui, and others extend Eid wishes

Ankita Lokhande, who is currently seen in Laughter Chefs with husband Vicky Jain, posted a heartfelt message on X, formerly known as Twitter. She wrote, "Ek aur suhani chandani raat! May your #EidAlAdha be filled with blessings and your home with happiness #EidMubarak." Her message resonated with many, capturing the essence of Eid Al-Adha, a time for blessings, joy, and community.

Check out Ankita Lokhande's wish here:

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is celebrating Eid with his family in Dongri. Early in the morning, he shared a picture of the gate of Haji Abdul Rahman Shah Baba Dargah, a significant place of worship. In the caption, he wrote, "Eid Mubarak."

Aly Goni, another popular TV actor who is currently seen in Laughter Chefs, shared his unique experience of celebrating Eid. He posted a picture of himself dressed in a blue kurta, wishing his fans a happy Eid.

In a heartfelt post the previous day, Aly revealed that this was his first Eid without his family. Posting a picture of himself from home, he wrote, "I'm spending Eid without family for the first time, and it's not a good feeling. This is when I think, Why did we grow up?"

Reem Shaikh and Ayesha Khan also made their presence felt on social media. The actresses shared pictures of themselves dressed in burqas, ready for the morning rituals. Their heartfelt messages and beautiful pictures highlighted the joy and devotion of the actresses. While Reem wrote, “Eid Ul Adha Mubarak," Ayesha mentioned in her post that she can’t wait to show her Eid ka joda to her fans.

Earlier, Ayesha also shared glimpses of preparations for Eid at home. She took on the responsibility of applying Mehendi to the hands of the women in her house.

Other celebrities like Kushal Tandon, Rahul Vaidya, and Sana Makbul also joined in the celebrations. They took to their Instagram stories to share simple yet heartfelt messages, writing, "Eid Mubarak."

