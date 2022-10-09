Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia make first appearance post their engagement- WATCH

Pavvitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been the talk of the town ever since they participated in the show, Bigg Boss 14. The two fell head over heels in love while they were part of Salman Khan-hosted reality show, and since then they have been dishing out major relationship goals. From pulling each other's leg to expressing their love publicly, the duo does it all.

Recently, the couple announced their engagement and Pavvitra even flaunted her precious ring on her social media handle. After their special day, Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia were spotted in the city as they stepped out for a lunch date. While Pavvitra looked gorgeous in a red bodycon dress, Eijaz also looked handsome in a blue T-shirt and denim jeans. The two were all smiles as they posed with each other with the paparazzi.