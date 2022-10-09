Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia make first appearance post their engagement- WATCH
Pavvitra Punia and Eijaz Khan fell in love during their stint on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14.
Pavvitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been the talk of the town ever since they participated in the show, Bigg Boss 14. The two fell head over heels in love while they were part of Salman Khan-hosted reality show, and since then they have been dishing out major relationship goals. From pulling each other's leg to expressing their love publicly, the duo does it all.
Recently, the couple announced their engagement and Pavvitra even flaunted her precious ring on her social media handle. After their special day, Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia were spotted in the city as they stepped out for a lunch date. While Pavvitra looked gorgeous in a red bodycon dress, Eijaz also looked handsome in a blue T-shirt and denim jeans. The two were all smiles as they posed with each other with the paparazzi.
On the personal front, Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia have been painting the town red after having stepped out of Bigg Boss 14. From passion to possessiveness, the couple had shown every requisite of love in the reality show, and fans had been witness to all of it. It was during the show that Eijaz clearly stated that he wishes to marry his ladylove at any cost and also said, “Tu jaise hai, mujhe qubool hai”.
On the professional front, Pavvitra has been a part of popular shows like Naagin, Balveer Returns, etc. Speaking about Eijaz, the actor starred in shows such as Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kasamh Se, Naagin, Saas Bina Sasural, Shubh Vivah, and others.
