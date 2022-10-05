Eijaz Khan-Pavvitra Punia announce their engagement; Jasmin Bhasin, Bhagyashree and more send wishes
Eijaz Khan-Pavvitra Punia announce their engagement.
Bigg Boss 14 pair Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Punia are on cloud nine today as they have become officially engaged. They are among the most popular couples in the telly town. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and they immediately formed a connection with each other. While they had a bitter-sweet bond inside the house, the chemistry between the two was quite evident in the show. Eijaz Khan realized his love for Pavvitra after coming out of the show. To the amazement of their fans, the duo recently shared a mushy post announcing their engagement.
In the post shared by Eijaz Khan, the Shubh Vivah actor shared a series of pictures with his ladylove Pavvitra Punia. They are seen lost in love in the pictures and in of them, she is seen flaunting the ring given by him. Eijaz wrote in the captions, “Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time , It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? She said “ yes “ .”
Pavvtra Punia replied to the post, “May the lord protect us from evil eye let there be love love and love.”
See post here-
With the announcement of the engagement, wishes have started pouring in large numbers from the friends and fans of the couple. Jasmin Bhasin commented, “Yaaayyyyyy we need party”, Adaa Khan wrote, “Bahot bahot Mubarak”. Bhagyashree, Aly Goni, Ayaz Khan, Flora Saini, Manu Panjabi, Jaswir Kaur and many others congratulated the couple.
Numerous fans also congratulated the couple in comments, like “Awwww I love you both so much congratulations”, “Congratulations love watching u both in the house can’t wait for wedding photos inshallah”, “Congratulations I loved you both from the starting”, “Wishing you guys all the best for this new journey in life”, and more.
Also read- Is Pavvitra Punia engaged to Eijaz Khan? Actor blushes as she flaunts her 'precious gift'; PIC