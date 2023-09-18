Eijaz Khan shares throwback video of his first performance with Shah Rukh Khan; WATCH

Eijaz Khan was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster, Jawan. While King Khan captivated the audiences once again with his acting chops, even as his co-stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and others were equally entertaining. The popular television actor, Eijaz Khan has also been receiving praise for his performance. While the actor has been on cloud 9 for sharing screenspace with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, did you know it was not his first performance with the actor? Yes, he shared a throwback video recently that shows a very old performance of Eijaz Khan with Shah Rukh Khan.

Eijaz Khan’s first performance with Shah Rukh Khan

Yesterday, Eijaz Khan uploaded a very old clip that shows him performing on the stage as one of the background dancers with the Jawan actor. He shared that the clip was from 2000 during an event paying tribute to the late Raj Kapoor. He also mentioned this performance landed him an acting gig. Uploading the video with the background track from Jawan, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, he wrote in the caption, “From here to JAWAN. .. my first performance with @iamsrk .. #wembley #2000 #showmanofthemillenium , a tribute to the late RajKapoor saahab. . (This is where MrsZarinaScrewwala spotted me and offered me an acting gig. This put me on the path I am on today ) Choreographed by the genius @ganeshhhegde . .”

Check out the throwback clip of Eijaz Khan with Shah Rukh Khan here!

About Jawan

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara as the leading lady opposite him. Vijay Sethupathi stars in the role of the lead antagonist and Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance. The movie also stars other popular names including Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, and others from the television and showbiz industry in key roles. The highly anticipated film also marked celebrated director Atlee's first collaboration with King Khan. It was released on 7th September 2023. The movie soared past the Rs 700 crore mark in worldwide box-office collections within a few days of its release.

On the other hand, Eijaz Khan is known for being part of popular television serials including Kahiin Toh Hoga and Kkavyanjali.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sheezan Khan shares experience of revealing vulnerability on the show