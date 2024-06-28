Eijaz Khan talks about dealing with failures in relationship after parting ways with Pavitra Punia; 'I haven't lost faith...'

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan gained significant attention inside the Bigg Boss 14 house for their close and cozy bond. During their time on the show, they faced every challenge strongly and remained together even after coming out of the house.

However, after dating for a couple of years, they parted ways in 2023. After their breakup, both Pavitra and Eijaz have been vocal about coping with the challenges. In a recent interview with a media portal, Eijaz opened up about coping with the breakup and elaborated on its impact on him. The actor mentioned life being about good days and bad days.

How does Eijaz Khan look at failures in relationships and work?

While talking to Free Press Journal, Eijaz Khan expressed being quizzed when asked about his vision for failures at work and in relationships. The Adrishyam actor stated that there exist different ways of coping with them at different stages in life. He firmly emphasized that dealing with such situations depends on what place does the person or thing holds in life.

Furthermore, the Bigg Boss 14 fame stated that running occupied with work or aligning with a better purpose helps as saviors. Khan added, "My heartbreak—I don't know how I'm dealing with it. You have good days, and you have bad days. But let me put it this way: I haven't lost faith in my love. I always know that if I truly love, my love will win."

In the same conversation, Eijaz highlighted the need to be sensible enough to accept that the person one loves the most might not be in one's life. He stressed the necessity of moving on when someone leaves, even if the love is true and pure.

About Eijaz Khan

Thanks to Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Eijaz Khan became a household name and gained immense recognition. Some of his other well-known shows are Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Kahiin To Hoga, Kkusum, and others. The actor was last seen in Adrishyam- The Invisible Heroes alongside Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

