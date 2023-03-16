Eisha Singh talks about Bekaboo getting compared to Brahmastra, says 'The letter B is the only similar thing'

Popular actress Eisha Singh is among the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She has a massive fan following and her acting chops were quite appreciated by the viewers. Now Eisha is all set to feature in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Bekaboo and will be seen opposite actor Shalin Bhanot. Eisha will be seen playing the role of Bela in this fantasy thriller show. The makers have recently rolled out the promos of Bekaboo, and it has received a positive response from the audience. Now as Eisha is gearing up for her upcoming show Bekaboo she also spoke about the show being compared to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.

Eisha on Bekaboo getting compared to Brahmastra:

Now, in a conversation with India Today, Eisha Singh spoke about Bekaboo people comparing her upcoming show Bekaboo to Brahmastra. She said that Brahmastra has nothing to do with her show. Except for the letter 'B', there is no other similarity between Brahmastra and Bekaboo. Eisha said that before the promo went on air it was shown to her and Shalin. After watching the promo, they never thought it looked like Brahmastra.

She added that people tend to compare things before going into the larger picture. Eisha further added, "Vo pehle hi apna comment pass kar dete hain. They are quick to judge, but it is okay. Trust me on this, the show has nothing to do with Brahmastra. It is a nice show, and you will enjoy watching it."

On the professional front, Eisha Singh made her TV debut in 2015 with the show Isqk Ka Rang Safed, where she played a young widow. Later, she appeared in shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Ishq Subhan Allah. She was last seen in Sirf Tum opposite Vivian Dsena.

About Bekaboo:

Bekaboo is a fantasy drama that revolves around good and evil that is Parilok and Rakshas and their fight. The show stars Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Sing in pivotal roles. Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi will also be seen playing important characters. It is also said that Shubhaavi Choksey is playing the supporting role in Bekaboo. The show will premiere on March 18 and will air on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

ALSO READ: Eisha Singh to be seen opposite Shalin Bhanot in Ekta Kapoor's Bekaboo; Opens up on doing fantasy genre