Eisha Singh talks about doing Ekta Kapoor's show Bekaboo; Says 'I have never done a fantasy show..'

Ekta Kapoor is one of the popular producers in the telly industry and is famous for making daily soaps, fantasy dramas, and mythological and supernatural shows. Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Ekta is all set to remake the popular fantasy film Beauty and the Beast in Hindi. Ekta then confirmed this news during Bigg Boss 16 grand finale episode when she offered Shalin Bhanot to play the lead role in her upcoming show Bekaboo. Post this, fans were curious to know the female lead of this much-awaited fantasy drama. Later it was revealed that Eisha Singh has been cast to essay the female lead role in Bekaboo.

In a conversation with Etimes TV, Eisha Singh spoke about her new show Bekaboo and confirmed that she is doing Ekta Kapoor's show. She also added that she has always been a part of social dramas and doing this fantasy show is a new and exciting opportunity for her. She added, “I have done different roles so far and I am thankful to have got roles that allowed me to explore something new. My character in the show Bekaboo will add up to my journey in the industry as I have never done a fantasy show.”

Depicting the war between the good and the bad, the fantasy show will see Eisha playing the lead protagonist in the show. Spilling details about her character Eisha revealed that she will be seen playing a simple girl Bela, who belongs to a middle-class family and has superpowers of which she herself is unaware. As the story unfolds, the audience will get to know the real mystery

On the professional front, Eisha Singh made her TV debut in 2015 with the show Isqk Ka Rang Safed, where she played a young widow. Later, she appeared in shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Ishq Subhan Allah. She was last seen in Sirf Tum opposite Vivian Dsena.

About Bekaboo:

Reportedly, Shivangi Joshi will also be seen in this fantasy drama Bekaboo. According to the report, Shivangi will play a pivotal character and will make a special appearance on the show. She will be seen in the opening episode and her character will be instrumental in paving the way to the storyline. She will play a double role of RajPari. However, an official confirmation from Shivangi Joshi is still awaited.