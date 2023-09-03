Ek Hasina Thi actor Vatsal Seth enjoying Gadar 2 success party with Sunny & Bobby Deol; PICS

Vatsal Sheth, a versatile and handsome actor, embarked on his career in his teenage years. He has successfully ventured into both television and the silver screen. Recently, he shared pictures from the success party of the highly anticipated 2023 film, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, where he was seen alongside superstars Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby Deol.

Vatsal Seth enjoying Gadar 2 success party with Sunny & Bobby Deol:

Ek Hasina Thi actor Vatsal Seth, shared pictures on his Instagram account, capturing moments from the success party of Gadar 2 with superstars Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

In the photos, Vatsal was spotted wearing an off-white round-neck shirt paired with black trousers and a red hairband. Sunny Deol sported in a blue suit with a black shirt underneath. For one of the pictures with Sunny Deol, Vatsal chose the remix of the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from the movie Gadar 2.

On the other hand, Bobby Deol rocked a black shirt with blue ripped denim and a silver chain around his neck, complemented by his long hair cascading down to his neck.

About Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is an eagerly awaited Bollywood film and the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In the original film, Sunny Deol portrayed the iconic character Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel played the role of Sakeena (Tara Singh's wife), and Utkarsh Sharma played the role of Charanjeet, also known as Jeete Singh (Tara Singh's son).

This sequel comes after a gap of 22 years, with the story now focusing on Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet. Gadar 2 promises to be a must-watch movie, continuing the legacy of the original film.

About Vatsal Seth’s personal life:

Vatsal was born in a Gujarati family on 5 August 1980. He is married to the TV actress Ishita Dutta. The duo's love story began while they were working together on the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. Their friendship grew stronger, and eventually, they fell deeply in love. In 2017, Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot.

Recently, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into their lives. They lovingly named their son Vaayu Seth, marking a joyous addition to their family.

Work-wise, Vatsal Sheth gained fame through his role in the movie Taarzan: The Wonder Car, where he shared the screen with Ajay Devgan. He has also been a part of various television series like Gehraiyaan, Haasil, Naagin 6, and more. Additionally, Vatsal has made appearances in the world of cinema. His most recent film role was in Adipurush, where he portrayed the character of Indrajit.