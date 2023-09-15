Ekdanta 2.0 song teaser OUT: Siddharth Nigam and Celesti Bairagey's Ganeshotsav song is a vibe

Siddharth Nigam is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, and he embarked on his journey in this field at a very young age. Since his childhood, Nigam has been a part of numerous projects that have contributed significantly to his fame. Today, Siddharth Nigam and Celesti Bairagey are creating anticipation with the release of the teaser for their upcoming song, Ekdanta 2.0. This teaser has generated excitement among their fans and the audience, and they eagerly await the full release of the song, eager to see what the talented duo has in store for them. Here's a sneak peek and review of this upcoming number.

Hits from Ekdanta 2.0 teaser

Siddharth Nigam and Celesti Bairagey's synchronisation

Siddharth Nigam and Celesti Bairagey are gearing up to launch their Ganeshotsav-themed song, Ekdanta 2.0. This collaboration marks their first on-screen appearance together, and it has already generated substantial excitement, even from the teaser alone. Their synchronized entry, particularly during the aarti segment of the song, has garnered attention for its beauty and harmony, making fans and viewers eager to witness the full music video.

Siddharth Nigam and Celesti Bairagey seem poised to deliver a memorable and visually captivating performance in "Ekdanta 2.0," enhancing the festive spirit of Ganeshotsav.

Siddharth Nigam’s dance moves

Siddharth Nigam's dance moves in the teaser of the song are a sight to behold. He exudes pure joy and enthusiasm with each step, making the dance incredibly captivating and promising. His energy and talent shine through, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the release of the full version. Siddharth Nigam's dance moves are undoubtedly a highlight of the teaser.

Colorful Indian Attire

The vibrant and colorful Indian attire worn by Siddharth Nigam and Celesti Bairagey is truly stunning. Celesti Bairagey looks resplendent in a double-shaded silk saree in hues of blue and purple, adorned with exquisite jewelry, including a neckpiece and a maangtika. Her traditional ensemble enhances her beauty and adds to the visual appeal of the song.

On the other hand, Siddharth Nigam looks handsomely charming in a black kurta pajama. His choice of attire complements the overall aesthetic and adds a touch of elegance to his appearance.

Shortcomings in the Ekdanta 2.0 teaser

The only drawback observed in the teaser is its brevity. With just a 0.54-second video snippet, it tantalizingly left fans yearning for more.

Netizens react

As soon as the teaser was released, fans wasted no time in expressing their excitement and admiration. One fan commented, "Unexpected surprise indeed.... waiting eagerly, Sid." Another fan eagerly anticipated Siddharth Nigam's dance moves, stating, "Waiting to see your dance steps."

For those unaware, this Ganeshotsav-themed song, Ekdanta 2.0, is set to release just days before Ganesh Chaturthi, building up the festive spirit. The song is scheduled for release tomorrow, on September 16th. It's worth noting that this lively song is sung by the dynamic and energetic singer, Mika Singh, adding to the anticipation surrounding its launch. Fans and music enthusiasts are undoubtedly looking forward to enjoying this vibrant and festive track.

