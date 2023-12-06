Ektaa Kapoor and Smriti Irani's adorable reunion as they bond over pastries; former drops fun videos

Smriti Irani has an active presence in politics, while Ektaa Kapoor makes headlines for her career as a producer. But this doesn't change the fact that the two share a special and close friendship and recently had a delightful reunion. They spent some time together at a cafe, where they met for brunch. Ektaa Kapoor shared heartwarming moments from their planned meal on social media as she dropped a few short clips.

Ektaa Kapoor and Smriti Irani reunion

International Emmy Award winner Ektaa Kapoor met Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Smriti Irani and shared a bunch of videos on her social media handle. In her Instagram stories, Ektaa mentioned Smriti Irani's leaner appearance and bonding over pastries.

The former is heard saying, "Yeh bahut patle ho haye hain toh hum into iss khaane se mota karne ki koshish kar rahe hain, par ho nahi raha hai. Inka face dekho, patla ho gaya hai. Yeh fit lag rahe hain. Yeh aaj khayenge mere saath (She has become very lean, so I am trying to make her healthy with these dishes. Just look at her face; she has put off weight. She looks fit. Now, she will eat all these with me)."

Giving a sneak peek into their adorable reunion, Ektaa Kapoor shared another video on her Instagram story. In the banter clip, she is calling herself the fatter one. The renowned film producer is seen saying, "Actually mote hum lag rahe hain kyuki hum kha rahe hain, yeh khate nahi hain. Inko ghar se kheench kar laaye hain kyuki hum khana chahte hain (Actually, I look the fat one, because I am eating all this. She doesn't eat. I have dragged her from her house because I wanted to eat them)

Take a look at Ektaa Kapoor's Instagram story:

Further, Ektaa also shared a picture with Smriti Irani and wrote, "@smritiiraniofficial n the beauty of a man (orange hearts)."

Look at the photo here:

For the uninformed, Smriti made her TV debut with the popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Since then, she has shared a close friendship with Ektaa Kapoor.

