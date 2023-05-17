Ektaa Kapoor becomes only Indian to make it to the 40 most influential women in International Film

The celebrated Indian producer and director Ektaa Kapoor needs no introduction. She is one of the few professionals in the industry who is credited with revamping the landscape of Indian television content. She continues to deliver hit Television shows and movies to date. She is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited. The celebrated producer has added a lot of feathers to her cap. While winning the Padma Shri is the biggest achievement of her life, recently she was added to the list of 40 most influential women in International Film.

Ektaa Kapoor makes it to the list of 40 most influential women in International Film

The popular entertainment portal, The Hollywood Reporter created a list of the 40 Most Influential Women in International Film to honour the women who are 'bringing stories to a global stage and nurturing new voices despite a disrupted film market.' The list contains women from different countries including Sweden, Nigeria, Germany, and France, among others who 'run pan-national mini-studios, others who oversee boutique operations with a handful of employees - have made an art out of collaboration, understanding that only by pooling their resources, by co-producing, co-financing or distributing one another’s movies, can the polyglot world of international indie cinema survive.' The only Indian that made it to the list is Ektaa Kapoor.

Ektaa Kapoor's journey in the industry

Daughter of veteran actor, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor established Balaji telefilms in 1994. While this launched several small and big television shows on the screen, Balaji Motion Pictures is for producing hit Bollywood titles. She made her mark in the television industry with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kohi Apna Sa, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kalash, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga and Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, to name a few. She ventured into Bollywood and delivered hits like Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Dirty Picture, Lootera, and Dream Girl, among others. She is also exploring the OTT space with ALT Digital Media Entertainment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are the cutest couple and their recent photo proves why