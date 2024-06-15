Ekta Kapoor, one of the most renowned and beloved producers in the entertainment industry, turned a year older on June 7. The director-producer celebrated her birthday in Tirupati as always. Later, she hosted an intimate party for her close friends and family.

Ekta Kapoor recently dropped an adorable video featuring her friends and family but it was her son who stole the spotlight.

Ekta Kapoor celebrates her birthday with friends and family

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming video, which was a compilation of several memorable pictures from the dinner party. The party was attended by Krystle D’Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, Sussanne Khan, Mushtaq, and other close friends, along with her family.

The group looked happy and joyous as they posed for pictures. In the video, Ekta was seen cutting a cake in the presence of her father, Jeetendra, and mother, Shobha Kapoor. Krystle D’Souza and Anita Hassanandani were also seen having a good time.

However, it was Ekta’s son, Ravie Kapoor, who was all over the footage. One can see everyone playing with him and pampering the little munchkin. Well, without any doubt, he became the showstopper of the party, it seems.

Fan reactions

As soon as Ekta Kapoor uploaded the video, celebrities like Krystal D'Souza, Bebika Dhurve, Urvashi Dholakia, and others reacted to the post, and fans flooded the comment section with their sweet messages.

A fan wrote, “Beautiful memories. Precious memories and moments.” Another fan commented, “It looks like you have a good bunch of friends with you. You are blessed to have such group around you.”

On June 7, Ekta visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek divine blessings on her special day. Earlier, she shared a video from her visit to Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. In the caption, she wrote, “VENKATRAMANA GOVINDA! will msg everyone back soonest !!!thanku for@d@love.”

More about Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is renowned for making iconic TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, and Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. Her currently airing shows include Bhagya Laxmi, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Parineetii.

Ekta is celebrating the success of her co-production Crew, a heist comedy directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also recently produced LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Up next, she has The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey.

ALSO READ: Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor breaks silence on her experience of shooting intimate scenes