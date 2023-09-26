Ekta Kapoor expresses gratitude to her 17-year-old self, reminisces about early career with 30-year-old video

Talented producer Ekta Kapoor needs no introduction! She started her journey at a very young age and is now currently one of the bankable and popular producers in the Indian entertainment industry. Right from daily soaps to movies, Ekta has produced several projects under her banner Balaji. Now, as her next film Thank You For Coming is all set to hit the theatres, a new campaign has been launched by the makers. Being a part of the campaign, Ekta reflected back on her showbiz journey and expressed gratitude for herself for coming a long way despite several hurdles.

Ekta Kapoor expresses gratitude to her 17-year-old self:

Just a few minutes ago, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a video with her friends, fans and followers. In this throwback video, we see young Ekta decked up in a traditional suit and performing a pooja as she preps to step in the industry. Sharing this clip, she wrote, "One rainy afternoon of July in 1994( ccamcode got year wrong) 17 year old me started my very first show with my mom under d name of our most beloved LORD #BALAJI … my frns @neelamkotharisoni did d muhurat n @shabskofficial attended for solidarity!

The Kundali Bhagya producer continued, "I usually never look back but once in a while it’s imp to look back n say #ihavecomealongway ..in this #thankyouforcoming campaign pat ur own back for once say Thanku to yourself n send a love letter to urself for showing up every time !!! N tag three friends who u feel@have come a long way n need to appreciate themselves ! I nominate @ayushmannk @anitahassanandani @mushtaqshiekh @tanusridgupta @ruchikaakapoor @tusshark89 @guneetmonga @suzkr @arslangoni @therealkushaltandon @sarya12 @ronitboseroy @nakuulmehta I feel these ppl have come a longggg way !!! N Thanku @kushakapila for tagging me"

Watch Ekta Kapoor's video here-

Along with the video, we hear Ekta Kapoor's voiceover in which she says, "Hey Ektaa, This is me, 30 years later your older self. I know what you are feeling now. I actually remember you very clearly. 17 year old you, all nervous and confused, wearing a salwar kurta, trying to look all grown up, sitting with your mom, starting your very first show. This is my love letter to you. To my younger self. I want to tell you it'll all workout, it'll all be okay. But how will it? When you yourself dont know how to love yourself? When you never felt seen and heard. How will you tell a story that people will hear? Well, let me tell you, self love will be a journey that you might not even accomplish many years later. But it will work out. There will be bad days, there will be good days, you will feel ostracized, you will feel left out, but you will make your own space. And one day you will find yourself. You will also be honored with the Padmashree and by end 2023 you will be going to collect an Emmy Directorate, the second Indian to get it. But beyond all these honors, the questions will still, the challenges will still be there. But you will survive. The insecurities will still be there but you will know what to do with them. My darling Ektaa, this is a love letter to you. Thank you for taking the first step when you were most unsure. Thank you for showing up. Thank You For Coming."

Advertisement

Thank You For Coming is set for theatrical worldwide release on October 6, 2023.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Dholakia, Bigg Boss 17 rumored contestant Ankita Lokhande attend Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati celebration