Ekta Kapoor shares an adorable video with son Ravie on his 4th birthday; Calls him 'main man'

Ekta Kapoor is one of the popular celebrities of the industry. She is known for giving the telly industry a number of hit daily soaps. Not only this, she has also been producing many super hit films. Ekta is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Recently, she shared an adorable video on her social media handle with her son as he turned four. Ekta Kapoor pens heartwarming wish

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta shared a cutesy video with her son Ravie as he turned five. In the video, the adorable mother-son duo danced together with the dog filter on. Along with the video, she wrote a heartwarming caption that read ‘Snap chatting thru life with my main man !!! Partners for life happie bday ravioli I love uuuuuuuuu mr Kapoor.’ As soon as she shared the video, several celebrities from the entertainment industry like Anita Hassnandani, Sonali Jaffar, Anchal Khurana and many more wished the little one on his birthday. Check out the video here:

Mama Tusshar Kapoor also shared a series of pictures from the munchkin's birthday celebration at his play school. Wishing the little one he wrote, "Happy birthday my Ravioli, my cupcake! ….may God bless you with a lifetime of happiness and good fortune! #Ravie’s birthday #luckymama" Check out the post here:

About Ravie Kapoor In 2019, Ravie was brought into Ekta's life through surrogacy. He was named after her father, actor Jeetendra, his actual name is Ravi Kapoor. Well, on Ravie's birthday, Ekta hosted a star-studded party. From Anita Hassnandani to Krystle D'souza, many celebs graced the party with their little ones or alone. Even Karan Johar and her two munchkins were a part of the party of the little one’s bash.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Ekta Kapoor signs Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for LSD 2; 5 times contestants bagged big projects