Ekta Kapoor signs Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her film LSD 2; 5 times contestants bagged big projects

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1 with 17 contestants, and among them, only Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, and Priyanka Choudhary have achieved to rank in top 9 spots of Bigg Boss 16. These contestants are gearing up for the finale week and are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. From unexpected evictions to sudden wild card entrants, this season experienced it all and has received immense love from fans. Recently, the audience's favourite contestant Abdu Rozik took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 and broke many hearts. Just after that, Sajid Khan also made an emotional exit from the show.

In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Ekta Kapoor will be seen gracing the show along with Dibakar Banerjee. To promote their upcoming movie Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Ekta and Dibakar will be entering the Bigg Boss house. They also revealed that the movie is based on a reality show similar to Bigg Boss. A segment from Ekta Kapoor's show was given to the contestants to recreate, serving as a sort of audition for the film. As a result, Nimrit and Shiv Thakare imitated a scene from Naagin 1, with Nimrit playing Naagin (Mouni Roy) and Shiv playing Nevla. Nimrit's performance was highly praised by Ekta and Dibakar, who offer her a role in Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. Well, we just can’t wait see Nimrit’s Bollywood debut.

5 times contestants got big projects

Tejasswi Prakash

Ahead of the finale of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash managed to bag Ekta Kapoor’s super natural drama, Naagin 6. Well, she also emerged as the winner of that season and after the show she got immense love of the audience. Nowadays, the actress is busy with the shoot of Naagin 6 as the show is in its final segment.

Sunny Leone

In the earlier season of Bigg Boss 5, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt graced the show and interacted with every contestant. During that season Sunny Leone was also a part of the game show and she was offered the film ‘Jism 2’ by the filmmaker. After the show was over, Sunny started the shooting for the film and that’s how she made her Bollywood debut.

Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta has also bagged the daily soap ‘Junooniyatt’ which is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata Entertainment. He will be playing the male lead in the show along with Gauatam Vig who was also a part of Bigg Boss 16. The makers have released the official promo and will be soon announcing the release date.

Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill impressed the viewers with her super-loving and fun nature. Just after the show got over, she got big projects in the industry. Recently, the actress is gearing up for her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’

Sana Khan

Sana Khan who appeared in Bigg Boss season 6 was one of the finalists on the show. After the show got over, she got a chance in Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho. Next, Sana Khan also starred in the movie Wajah Tum Ho. Well, Bigg Boss really gave her a lot of fame. However, in 2020 the actress announced that she has quit the film industry and will now serve humanity.

More about Weekend Ka Vaar

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan, who took a voluntary exit from the show midway, will be seen gracing the show. Abdu and Sajid will join host Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and the trio will have fun as they interact with the contestants. We will see Sajid revealing the names of the contestants who according to him were real members of the ‘mandali.’ ‘Mandali for me is of four people Abdu, Shiv, MC and me and not six. We four were friends and we became a mandali automatically,’ Sajid was quoted saying.

About Bigg Boss 16

The contestants who have been evicted from Bigg Boss 16 are Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Amongst them, Ankit Gupta was evicted by his housemates. This week's nominated contestants are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma. Among them, one will bid adieu to the show in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.