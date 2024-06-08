Ektaa Kapoor announces Broken But Beautiful 5, skips Season 4 in memory of late actor Sidharth Shukla

Ektaa Kapoor announced an exciting news today. She is bringing back her much-loved show Broken But Beautiful for the fifth season. This may come as a surprise to many given that the last season was the third installment of the series. She stated that she is skipping the fourth season in memory of the late actor, Sidharth Shukla. The director-producer has announced the same in her latest Instagram post.

Ektaa Kapoor is bringing Broken But Beautiful Season 5

On June 8th, Ektaa Kapoor took to social media to upload a video which is a compilation of the previous seasons of Broken But Beautiful. The show which went on to become one of the most loved shows on OTT was helmed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the first two seasons, and the third featured late Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles. Announcing her decision to scrap season 4 and directly launch season 5, she said some love stories remain unfinished.

Check out Ektaa Kapoor's post here:

In the caption of the post, Ektaa Kapoor wrote, "Had to post this yest ! Better late than never ! My this year begins with love …and a love story ! As I begin writing another story of love longing losing n healing there is I’ll be questions why no season four ! With @realsidharthshukla going there will be no season 4 in his memory n woth d belief …. Some love stories dont end they transcend …now writing another love story another season !!! #brokenbutbeautiful season 5"

Advertisement

About Sidharth Shukla's stint in Broken But Beautiful

For the unversed, the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who bagged the show straight after his victory in Bigg Boss 13, went ahead to be highly loved for his stint in the show. However, after he passed away in 2021, the future of the next installment of the show was dwindling. And today's news comes as a source of joy to the fans of the series as well as of the late actor.

As soon as Ektaa Kapoor shared the post, actors like Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon, Paras Kalnawat, among others dropped red heart emojis int he comment section.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ekta Kapoor glows in ethnic white as she seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple on her birthday