Ektaa Kapoor-produced show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was among the most popular shows a few years back. Starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, the daily soap entertained the audiences for almost four years. The first episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain premiered on May 30, 2011, and instantly grabbed immense attention.

Yesterday, May 30, 2024, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain completed 13 years of its premiere. On this special day, the show's producer Ektaa Kapoor shared a sweet promo remembering the show.

Ektaa Kapoor remembers Bade Achhe Lagte Hain:

A few hours back, Ektaa Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared an old promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. This was one of those promos which released before the show went on air. Sharing this clip, Ektaa captioned, "Tera saal ! Bade ache lagte hai @iamramkapoor #sakshi @sonytvofficial !!!!."

Watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain promo here-

Producer Ektaa Kapoor has been in the entertainment industry for more than two decades now and has bankrolled numerous projects. She continues to amuse the fans by bringing up engaging daily soaps on Television which are loved by Indian audiences. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain premiered on May 30, 2011, and went off air on July 10, 2014. It starred Television superstars Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. While Ram played the role of Ram Kapoor, Sakshi was seen essaying Priya Sharma. The story of the show revolves around the lives of Priya and Ram who accidentally cross paths and decide to get married for the sake of their families.

Ram is an unmarried and wealthy businessman who is in his 40s. Meanwhile, Priya is a working middle-class woman who is in her early 30s. The show explores how the two are initially forced to get married but eventually, they fall in love with each other.

Apart from Ram and Sakshi, the show also featured Sumona Chakravarti, Chahat Khanna, Aanchal Munjal, Mahesh Shetty, Shubhavi Choksey, Eva Grover, and many others.

Considering the popularity of the show, the makers had launched season 2 of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which premiered on August 30, 2021, and went off air on May 24, 2023. The show starred Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in lead roles. Later, Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai were roped in to play the lead roles.

Soon after the second season went off the air, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, featuring Nakuul and Disha was launched and the show was on air from May 25, 2023, to August 11, 2023.

ALSO READ: Diya Aur Baati Hum's Sandhya Rathi to Pavitra Rishta's Archana, meet 9 most loved bahus of Indian television