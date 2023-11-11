Ektaa Kapoor’s Diwali Bash: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to Disha Parmar, check out PICS

As everyone gets ready for Diwali, director-producer Ektaa Kapoor hosted her annual extravaganza, a glitzy Diwali bash yesterday night. The party summoned all the stars of both TV and Bollywood. Television actors including Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Disha Parmar, Karan Wahi, and others adorned their finest and most colorful ensembles to add an extra dose of glamour to the party. Let's take a look at all those who marked their presence at the Diwali party.

Television actors at Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali party

The power duo, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra lit up the scene with their vibrant choice of attire. Tejasswi, captivating in a resplendent blue lehenga, and Karan, dapper in a complementing pink ethnic outfit, stole the spotlight with their coordinated yet contrasting colors that perfectly melded together. No doubt, they are one of the most-stylish duos in the town.

Among the other attendees was the new mom Disha Parmar, who not only celebrated Diwali but also her birthday on her way home. Dressed in a graceful green silk saree paired with a striking purple designer blouse, Disha looked elegant in her traditional best.

The actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her enjoying a cupcake in the car on her way home to mark her birthday.

BFFs Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani shared the frame in their distinct attires. Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar exuded grace in white outfits, while Arjun opted for a chic black ensemble and Neha adorned a shimmering white saree. The pair looked stylish and set friendship goals.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, adorned shades of purple and blue. Divyanka wore a heavily embellished purple suit, while Vivek looked handsome in an embellished blue kurta and white loose trousers. The actress took to social media to drop a series of photos from the night. She shared the frame with many of her industry friends, including Dheeraj Dhoopar and Anita Hassanandani.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora brought a dash of elegance with their black and pink ensembles, while Sakshi Tanwar aka Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, exuded grace in a striking red and orange saree. She also posed with Disha Parmar.

Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra sported a stylish co-ord ensemble, radiating her own unique fashion statement at the event. She also posed with the host Ektaa Kapoor.

