Ektaa R Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary; gets nostalgic as she shares VIDEO from Pavitra Rishta

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput, the superstar, lives forever in our hearts! Today (January 21), we celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary. On this special day, the beloved star is remembered more than ever by his loved ones, his fans, and everyone who had the privilege of working with him. Ektaa R Kapoor, who produced Sushant's debut show Pavitra Rishta, remembered the late actor on his birthday by sharing a heartfelt post that will undoubtedly leave you feeling nostalgic.

Taking to her social media handle, Ektaa R Kapoor uploaded a touching post in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput . She shared a clip of Sushant, aka Manav, and Ankita Lokhande, aka Archana, from their wedding scene in Pavitra Rishta on her Instagram handle. It's a video that has lived rent-free in our hearts and is still cherished today. Sushant, popularly known for his character Manav, charmed the audience with his outstanding performance in the show, creating an irreplaceable place in the hearts of his fans.

Remembering him, Ektaa R Kapoor wrote, "Nostalgia, emotions, and memories come in waves, and maybe today is one such day… Happy birthday. Wherever you are, shine, smile, and remember you are loved!"

Watch Sushant Singh Rajput's video here-

As soon as Ektaa shared this post from Pavitra Rishta, fans flooded the comment section. The netizens remembered the late actor by penning heartfelt comments.

For the unversed, Sushant played the lead role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta. The actor was a part of the show from 2009 to 2011. He was paired opposite Ankita Lokhande, who played Archana. The show ran from 2009 to 2014. It was one of the top-rated shows of the time which received immense love as the story resonated with the audience.

Advertisement

After his stint in the show, Sushant worked in several Bollywood films such as Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and many others. His last film was Dil Bechara, which was released in 2020 after his demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. His untimely demise sent shockwaves through the industry and among his fans, as the actor tragically passed away by suicide. Although he is no longer with us, fans continue to cherish his memory through his remarkable contributions to the film industry.

ALSO READ: Ektaa Kapoor and her mother Shobha release official statement on POCSO act after being questioned by Mumbai Police; Deets Inside