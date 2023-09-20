Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill's hilarious banter is hard to miss

Elvish Yadav the young Haryanvi YouTuber has been reaching heights since his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He became the first wildcard contestant to ever lift the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT. While many people are happy with Elvish's win, some feel that he isn't deserving in comparison with the first runner-up of the show, Abhishek Malhan.

Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill's fun banter

Post Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav has received many offers from the glamor industry. His recent music video opposite Urvashi Rautela Hum Toh Deewane has been a mega-hit. To promote the song, Elvish will be seen at Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Both Shehnaaz and Elvish are fun-loving and straightforward. Their reel on Elvish's song went viral while the viewers were waiting for the new episode from Shehnaaz's chat show. And the wait is over as Shehnaaz Gill dropped a fun teaser of the episode wherein the actress is seen chatting and giggling with the Bigg Boss OTT winner.

Have a look at the teaser of Shehnaaz-Elvish's episode from the chat show.

Elvish Yadav's controversies

Elvish's name has been synonymous with controversies. Right from his roast videos to initiating the TikTok versus YouTube battle, everything that Elvish does, becomes news. Post Bigg Boss, Elvish took a sly jibe at Asim Riaz and Arjun Bijlani that got the viewers' attention. He is loved by a huge audience and he aspires to become a politician. Elvish Yadav's break-up with Kirti Mehra also got the duo's undue attention while there's a lot of curiosity among the viewers regarding Elvish's new girlfriend. The young YouTuber has stated that his girlfriend is not from the industry and resides in Punjab.

Here's what other Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are up to

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar featured in Judaiyyan followed by Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani's song Jamna Paar. Bebika Durve is also in the news for apparently doing a project with Bhatts.

ALSO READ: 'Hope this…': Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar extends support to fan whose daughter is battling lung disease