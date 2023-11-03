Elvish Yadav FIR: Maneka Gandhi issues statement; claims her team laid trap to nab him

MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi issued a statement demanding Elvish Yadav’s arrest in the rave party bust case. Reportedly, Noida Police booked the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner in connection with organising rave parties and using venomous snakes. A raid has been conducted by the Drugs Department, Forest Department, and Noida Police.

Maneka Gandhi on Elvish Yadav’s involvement

Today, after the news of Elvish Yadav’s involvement in the case went viral, Maneka Gandhi addressed the media. She revealed that her NGO had kept an eye on Elvish Yadav for some time as he used venomous snakes in his videos. She also stated that some people can go to any extent for TRPs.

“This is a grade 1 crime, seven years in jail, a wildlife crime. King cobras die when their venom is taken out. Their venom is for digesting food. Without the venom, they can't eat anything and thus they die. There are very few cobras and pythons in the country. It is a crime to own them, catch them or use them,” stated Maneka Gandhi.

Further explaining how her NGO nabbed the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, she shared, “We told him that we were partying, send your people. He first sent a few people to see if it was genuine and then sent 5 people to make a deal with the snake venom and snakes. He supplies in Gurgram and Noida.”

Elvish Yadav reacts to Maneka Gandhi’s statement

Elvish Yadav shared Maneka Gandhi’s statement and wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Shocked To See Such People Sitting On Such Posts. Jis Hisab Se Ilzaam Lagaye Hai madam ne us hisab ki maafi bhi tayar rakhe.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Iskon Pe Ilzaam Laga do, Mujh Pe Laga do. Aise Milti Hai ticket Lok Sabha ki? #shameonmanekagandhi”

For the unversed, news reports surfaced this morning that five people have been arrested after a rave party was busted in Noida. On being questioned, the accused allegedly revealed Elvish Yadav's name in the case.

