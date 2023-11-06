Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar breaks silence on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav’s rave party case: Report

On November 3, it was reported that Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav landed in trouble after an FIR was filed against him in connection with organizing rave parties in Noida’s Sector 49. The social media personality released a video statement and claimed that he is innocent. According to the latest development in the case, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar issued a statement.

Manohar Lal Khattar issues statement on Elvish Yadav’s rave party case

Elvish Yadav and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar share a good bond. When he lifted the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy, he shared the stage with the CM during a fan meet. The CM was there to congratulate him on his victory. Now, he has issued a statement in the recent case.

"The police will take action in the case. We don't have any say in this. If he (Elvish Yadav) is at fault, then he will be punished," Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Check out Elvish Yadav's statement here:

What happened in the Elvish Yadav rave party case so far?

Reportedly, the forest department officials worked along with the police to bust the rave party. They conducted a raid and recovered nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom. Five people were arrested in connection with the case, and the accused revealed Elvish Yadav’s name during questioning.

Maneka Gandhi, whose NGO was involved also issued a statement. She also revealed why they suspected Elvish Yadav and how they laid a trap to nab him. Reportedly, her team got in touch with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner posing as customers.

On the same day, Elvish issued a video statement and claimed that he was innocent. He also shared a series of tweets slamming Maneka Gandhi. However, he also mentioned that he is ready to take full responsibility if his involvement is found in the case. Police are currently investigating the matter.

