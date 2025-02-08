Elvish Yadav REACTS to social media outrage over his ‘racist’ comments on Bigg Boss 18 fame Chum Darang
In his recent vlog, Elvish Yadav has reacted to his earlier comments on Bigg Boss 18 fame Chum Darang. Read on to know his thoughts.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently invited Bigg Boss 18 fame Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal on his podcast. The clips from his conversation with Dalal have created chaos on social media for their unfiltered comments. After Dalal, now, Yadav has grabbed the spotlight for his ‘racist’ remarks on Chum Darang.
Clips of Elvish Yadav’s comments on Chum Darang are going around the internet with netizens slamming the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. In his vlog, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner says he wants to clarify certain things. He saw on Twitter that netizens are claiming he made racist comments about Bigg Boss 18 contestant, Chum Darang. He admits that he deleted the part from his podcast.
In his words, “Meine Chum ke upar kuch bol rakhha tha. Mein kaha, Mein bola ya nahi, hatao, mujhe negativity chahiye hi nahi. Agar kisiko kharap lag raha hain mere bolne se, toh bhai, wo part meine remove kar diya.”
(I had said something about Chum. I don’t care whether I said it or not; I removed it. I don’t want any negativity. If anyone felt bad because of what I said, then brother, I have removed that part).
Further, reacting to the netizens’ outrage, he says, "Second thing, kitne bewakoof log hain jinko ye samajh mein nahi aa raha. Wo log bol raha hain Elvish ne Covid bol diya, so Elvish is relating Chinese with Chum. Karan ko shayad Covid ho gaya hain, jo usko taste, smell chali gayi, toh Chum pasand aa gaya."
(Secondly, there are so many foolish people who don’t understand this. They are saying that Elvish mentioned Covid, so he is relating Chum to the Chinese. Maybe Karan has Covid, which is why he has lost his taste and smell, and that’s why he likes Chum).
He states that he wanted to indicate that Karan has a bad taste in women. The social media influencer goes on to add that he doesn’t support people who make racist comments.
Meanwhile, Rajat Dalal’s mean remarks on Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh also didn’t sit well with the netizens.
Did Rajat Dalal age-shame his Bigg Boss 18 co-contestant Karan Veer Mehra? Here’s why netizens think so