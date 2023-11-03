Elvish Yadav reveals truth behind his snake video after FIR; asks fans to 'not believe in everything'

The nation woke up to the shocking news of the FIR launched against the popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. FIR was filed against him for organizing rave parties in Sector 49. During the raid, police arrested people with snakes and snake venoms. However, Elvish has revealed the truth behind one of his videos and claimed that he is innocent.

Elvish Yadav claims to be innocent

While a few media reported that Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav had been put behind bars, Elvish recorded a video and addressed the matter. In the video, he mentioned that there is no truth in the reports and he has nothing to do in connection to the case. He also stated that he would completely cooperate with the officials and he would take responsibility if even 1% of his involvement was found in the investigation.

Later, he shared a snapshot of him with a snake and revealed that the clip was from an old music video. He wrote, "This scene is from a music video. 6 mahine purani (6 months old). Don't believe in everything."

Have a look at Elvish Yadav's recent tweet

Elvish Yadav had shared a reel with a snake and a foreigner while he played with the snake in style. The same video is allegedly being put forth to develop the YouTuber's speculated connection in the case.

Have a look at the video

Maneka Gandhi's statement against Elvish Yadav

Post the news of the FIR against Elvish Yadav went viral, Maneka Gandhi gave a prolonged statement and spoke to the media about the same and revealed that her NGO kept an eye on Elvish Yadav as they doubted his involvement in such illegal practices.

She stated that they carried a sting operation and posed as buyers of the venom and called Elvish. After re-assuring, Elvish fell into the trap. She mentioned that some people can stoop down to any means to stay in the public eye.

“This is a grade 1 crime, seven years in jail, a wildlife crime. King cobras die when their venom is taken out. Their venom is for digesting food. Without the venom, they can't eat anything and thus they die. There are very few cobras and pythons in the country. It is a crime to own them, catch them, or use them,” stated Maneka Gandhi.