Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: New FIR lodged against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner for allegedly threatening activist; REPORT

Time and again, Elvish Yadav has found himself engaged in numerous controversies. From calling media paid to his arrest in the snake venom case, he often remains in headlines. According to the latest reports, a fresh First Information Report, i.e., FIR, has been lodged against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner by a PFA (People For Animals) activist named Sourabh Gupta. The activist claimed that Yadav did recce outside his house and threatened him.

Sourabh has made serious allegations against the popular YouTuber, Elvish Yadav, claiming that the latter has been following him in his vehicle and has even gained unauthorized access to his residential society through the use of a false identity. In his complaint, the activist stated that Elvish Yadav could murder him and his brother in a road accident.

Furthermore, Gupta has accused Elvish and his associates of circulating fake news about him and his family, which has come in the aftermath of filing the case. He alleged that numerous videos were doing rounds that showed him, his brother, and the Noida Police conspiring against Elvish. As a result, Gupta faced harassment and had to deactivate his Facebook account.

In addition to this, the complaint also cited a video released by Elvish Yadav, wherein he allegedly issued threats to kidnap and kill the PFA activist, Sourabh Gupta. The FIR was registered against the YouTuber at Nandgram police station on the orders of a court.

Advertisement

On Tuesday (January 28), the SHO of Nandgram police station, Dharmpal Singh, told PTI that the case was registered under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC on Monday night, and an investigation was underway. The recent FIR is the latest addition to the snake venom case that began in November 2023.

Currently, Elvish Yadav is seen as one of the celebrity contestants of Laughter Chefs 2. He is paired alongside Abdu Rozik. The social media personality also joined Salman Khan on stage during the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: MTV Roadies XX PROMO: Why did Neha Dhupia mock Elvish Yadav and call him Prince Narula's 'follower'?