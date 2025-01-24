Elvish Yadav takes a dig at Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra's failed marriages, asking 'yahi reason hai kya aapke divorce ka'

Karan Veer Mehra has been grabbing the limelight ever since he won Bigg Boss 18. The actor not only lifted the trophy but also took home Rs 50 lakh as the prize money. It was immediately after his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 win that he participated in Bigg Boss and emerged victorious. Recently, Mehra sat down for a candid conversation with Elvish Yadav and light-heartedly apologized to his ex-wives. Here's what unfolded!

During Elvish Yadav's podcast, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner asked Karan Veer Mehra's thoughts on some of fans' comment about his win and personality. In one such segment, Elvish inquired the Pavitra Rishta actor, "Sab log kehte hain ki aap bahut khaate ho toh yahi reason hai kya aapke divorce ka? Biwiyaan khana banake tang ho gayi ki yeh kitna khaata hai (Everyone says that you eat a lot, so is this the reason for your divorce? Wives got fed up cooking for you?)."

The 46-year-old responded, "Wahan bhi main hi bana raha tha. Aur bana ke bhi bana hi jaate hain lh mere ko (There also I was the one who cooked. And even after doing so, people do not stay with him)." When Elvish asked who among the two made him suffer the most, Karan said that he was the one who bothered his ex-wives.

Playfully apologizing to them, Mehra commented, "Main maafi maang raha hun galti ho gayi mujh se. Lekin ab dono khush hain toh I hope main bhi khush rahu. Baaki 'Chum' jo tum chaho woh hoga hi (I'm sorry, I made a mistake. But now both of them are happy so I hope I am also happy. Rest 'chum' whatever you want will happen)."

Advertisement

Further, the Bigg Boss 18 winner explained that if any of his ex-wives had entered the show, he would have taken an exit. Karan Veer Mehra also referred to both his ex-wives as 'dabangi' and 'kamaal.'

For the unversed, while Karan emerged as the winner, Vivian Dsena finished as the runner-up, and Rajat Dalal made it to the third position.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Did you know Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra was diagnosed with uncommon disease in his childhood? Know more here