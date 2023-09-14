Elvish Yadav’s birthday extravaganza: Find out how the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is celebrating his special day

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 made history by crowning Elvish Yadav as the winner, marking the first time a wild card contestant emerged victorious in the game. During his stint on the show, Yadav gained fame for his witty one-liners and rapid comebacks. His catchphrase, Systumm hai, became widely popular. Elvish Yadav, now a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, is currently basking in the warm weather of Dubai as he celebrates his 26th birthday.

Elvish Yadav is celebrating and enjoying his birthday:

Elvish Yadav's Dubai getaway is in full swing, as he shared a picture on Instagram yesterday that clearly showcased his enjoyment in the United Arab Emirates. He greeted Dubai with a caption that read, "Dubai United Arab Emirates - Welcome ji welcome."

Continuing to provide glimpses of his Dubai tour, he posted short clips documenting his experiences. Just a few hours ago today, he shared a vlog on his YouTube channel, chronicling his journey from India to Dubai. In the vlog, he also gave fans a tour of his newly acquired home in Dubai.

Yadav is making the most of the warm Dubai weather, enjoying the cool breeze at the beach, playing volleyball, riding bikes, and having a blast with his friends. His Dubai adventure is filled with fun and exciting moments.

Elvish Yadav’s upcoming song Hum Toh Deewane

On his birthday, Elvish Yadav is treating his fans to a delightful return gift by releasing his song Hum Toh Deewane, featuring the beautiful and charming actress Urvashi Rautela.

Two days ago, on September 12th, they shared the teaser of their song, which received an overwhelming amount of love from their dedicated fans and followers. Sharing the teaser on his Instagram, Yadav captioned it with, "जन्मदिन हमारा, तोहफा आप सभी को, Systumm हिला दो, गाना आया है हमारा! (My birthday, a gift to all of you, shake the system, our song has come!) 'Hum Toh Deewane' Teaser Out Now, exclusively on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel, Full Video out on 14th September at 11 AM!" The song, titled "Hum Toh Deewane," is sung by Yasser Desai.

This birthday gift to his fans is creating quite a buzz, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to the full video release on September 14th.

Elvish Yadav's rise to fame

Elvish Yadav embarked on his journey as a YouTuber and content creator in 2016. Elvish has two YouTube channels, one is Elvish Yadav and the second one is Elvish Yadav Vlogs. In a relatively short span of time, he managed to make a significant impact in the digital realm.

Yadav's career reached new heights when he achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first wild card entrant to win the coveted trophy in the highly-watched reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, provided him with a platform to showcase his charisma and personality to a broader audience.

Currently, Yadav's online presence is impressive, with over 16.1 million followers on Instagram and a YouTube subscriber count exceeding 7.29 million. Beyond his content creation, he has expanded his brand by launching his own clothing line, systumm_clothing.

We wish Elvish Yadav a very Happy Birthday from the family of Pinkvilla!

