Emotional Dipika Kakar expresses gratitude to husband Shoaib Ibrahim after returning home; ‘Ek sukoon hai’

On 21st June 2023, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their bundle of joy, a baby boy, into the world. After spending a few days in the hospital, Dipika and her baby were discharged and joyfully returned home yesterday. The news of their arrival had created excitement among fans and well-wishers. Dipika expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, after returning home with their newborn baby boy. The couple who maintains an active social media presence uploaded a vlog yesterday to share their feelings with their fans.

Dipika Kakar returns home with newborn

Earlier yesterday, Dipika and Shoaib were spotted outside the hospital as they got into the car to return home. The emotional homecoming was marked by a warm reception from their family, with the house adorned with blue and white balloons to welcome the newest member of the family. Each family member donned outfits in matching colors. Dipika's mother, Shoaib's parents, sister, and other loved ones were present to extend their love and support during this joyous occasion. The family's warmth and love were evident as they showered their blessings on the newest member of the household, who was wrapped in a blue blanket. Shoaib's father, overcome with emotion, couldn't hold back his tears upon seeing the little one. The sight of his grandchild filled him with immense happiness and he hugged Shoaib.

Take a look at the family picture here:

Dipika Kakar expresses gratitude to Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar, touched by the love and support from her husband throughout her journey of motherhood, expressed her gratitude to Shoaib Ibrahim. In an emotional moment, the Sasural Simar Ka actress shared that nothing would have been possible without the support of her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. She embraces Shoaib in a hug and says, "Husband ka support hota hai toh bohot kuch alaag ho jata hai. So, thank you." The actress also added how happy she is to finally return home and shared, "Ek sukoon hai jo ghar lautne se mila hai."

