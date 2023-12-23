Engagement to Mehendi, decoding Shrenu Parikh’s outfits that she wore for her big day with Akshay Mhatre

On December 21, longtime beaus Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre stepped into their journey of forever. The couple got married at the actress' hometown in Vadodara, in the presence of their family and friends. They took to social media to treat netizens to their dreamy wedding pictures. While the couple's wedding created quite the buzz, we cannot overlook Shrenu's bridal wardrobe.

Shrenu Parikh was the contemporary bride in pastel for the pre-wedding ceremonies, but she didn't ditch the tradition and opted for the classic red bridal lehenga for the big day. Stay hooked as we decode Shrenu's bridal wardrobe and give you a breakdown of her outfits- from engagement to wedding.

Shrenu Parikh’s ombre lehenga for Mehendi

The wedding festivities were kicked off on December 18th with mehendi. Shrenu looked mesmerizing in a green lehenga and floral jewelry as she flaunted her mehendi.

The blouse of green lehenga is meticulously adorned with intricate beadwork along the back and the front. The sleeves featured delicate ruffles crafted from sheer net, adding a touch of sophistication to the ensemble. The v-neckline also featured a net running along the edges.

The beautiful flared skirt, a masterpiece, showcased a captivating play of ombre shades of green. The lighter hues at the top gracefully transitioned to darker tones near the bottom. Tiny bling adorns the skirt to match the gorgeous blouse.

Advertisement

To complement her ensemble, the Maitree actress wore a floral tiara and a matching neckpiece, both intricately crafted to enhance the actress's natural beauty. Her makeup was kept subtle, allowing the dark mehendi on her hands to steal the spotlight.

Shrenu's mehendi ensemble was a perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary design.

Shrenu Parikh's haldi look in a green saree

Shrenu Parikh radiated subtle glamor at her Haldi ceremony. The actress made a smashing entry on a scooter twinning with her husband, Akshay, in a mesmerizing shade of green. Shrenu donned a stunning green nauvari saree.

The light green saree boasted an orange floral edge, continuing into a widened design that adorned the pallu. Large, vibrant floral patterns in multiple colors on an orange backdrop added an extravagant touch to the otherwise simple material.

Shrenu sported a traditional nath on her nose in true Maharashtrian style, channeling her inner Marathi mulgi. As it was an outdoor and daytime festivity, her outfit was complemented by green aviators.

Wearing light traditional jewelry- a necklace, a stack of bangles, and a waist chain or kamarband, the actress decked up subtly. She wore her hair in a loose braid. Completing her look with a bindi and light makeup, Shrenu Parikh looked nothing short of beautiful.

Shrenu Parikh’s glamorous lehenga for engagement

On December 20, Shrenu and Akshay had their grand engagement, where the two sang, danced, and had the time of their lives. The couple looked gorgeous for their engagement. They left everyone lovestruck with their performance on the evening.

Shrenu Parikh's engagement look was a breathtaking display of glamour and elegance. The actress donned a dazzling purple bling lehenga, intricately embellished with exquisite detailing. The top of the lehenga boasted tiny tassels along the edges. She gracefully carried a net dupatta in the same regal shade.

Accessorizing with finesse, Shrenu adorned herself with a diamond necklace and heavy earrings, striking the perfect balance between sophistication and opulence. For the makeup, she opted for smokey eye makeup. Her hair was styled in a ponytail, featuring long, glossy waves down her back.

Her husband, Akshay Mhatre, looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo.

Advertisement

Shrenu Parikh's red bridal lehenga for the big day

Shrenu Parikh looked absolutely enchanting on her wedding day, donning a resplendent red and orange lehenga. The rust orange bridal lehenga set was a masterpiece, adorned with intricate and detailed work that captivated the eye.

The velvet blouse boasted a stunning plunging neckline and alluring three-quarter sleeves, embracing Shrenu's figure with grace and modern elegance. The intricate floral patterns on the blouse, embellished with beads and thread, added a touch of timeless beauty to the overall look. The embellished floral patterns on the sleeves are also unmissable.

The gorgeous orange skirt was a canvas of artistry, featuring mesmerizing aari work embroidery that boasted the finest craftsmanship. Luxurious zardozi work material gracefully adorned the skirt, elevating the richness of the ensemble.

The dupatta, made from red sheer material, served as a beautiful veil, covering Shrenu's head and extending to the front. Tiny golden details, meticulously placed, adorned the dupatta, and the same details ran along the edge.

Shrenu's bridal look was completed with a heavy kundan set, adding a regal touch to her appearance. Instead of layering multiple neckpieces, she wore one heavy necklace. Her makeup accentuated her natural beauty, with careful attention to detail, and her hair was elegantly styled in a bun to complement the traditional bridal ensemble.

Her husband complemented her outfit in a red sherwani set. The newlywed reflected the epitome of grace and beauty as they adopted traditional aesthetics for the big day.

Are you a bride looking for wedding outfit inspiration? Take cues from Shrenu Parikh's style diaries and make sure to turn heads in a regal way.

Pinkvilla sends the heartiest wishes to the newlyweds!

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash channels her risky side in thigh high slit evening gown